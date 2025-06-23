Ad imageAd image
It is always us than just one person – AratheJay post TGMA

AratheJayreflects on missing out on the “New Artiste of the Year” award at the 2025 TGMA to Beeztrap KOTM.

AratheJay. Photo Credit: AratheJay/Instagram.

AratheJay has responded gracefully after losing out on the “New Artiste of the Year” award at the 2025 TGMA to Beeztrap KOTM. For him, the moment wasn’t about personal loss but about shared progress.

In a brief response on Hitz 103.9 FM, the Ghanaian artist stressed the importance of collective wins over individual glory.

“When you get that it is us rather than just one person, you will appreciate it better. I could get nominated and not win, but the fact that my guy won it means it is for us all. So we’re winning,” he noted.

AratheJay. Photo Credit: AratheJay/Instagram.

The “Jesus Christ” hitmaker also dismissed any idea of rivalry, describing his bond with Beeztrap KOTM as one of mutual respect and camaraderie.

“Before and after the awards, I’ve been hanging around and on stage with Beeztrap. It’s not much of a competition but an appreciation.”

He was however nominated for two awards at the 26th TGMA with the “New Artiste of the Year” and “Best Afropop Song”. While fans may have expected a different outcome, AratheJay remains focused. The versatile artist, known for his reflective and genre-bending style, is now preparing to release his second project. He hinted it will be a continuation of his debut, “Finding Nimo Series: The Capsule”. The upcoming tape follows the recent release of his single “Alaji Popping.

