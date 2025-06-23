Ad imageAd image
Johnnie Walker and MAD Nite Club toast to two years of music, flavor and progress

A weekend of flavour, sound, and celebration as Johnnie Walker partners MAD Nite Club to toast to 2 years of bold progress.

Johnnie Walker and MAD Nite Club. Credit: Sourced.
MAD Nite Club’s second anniversary was a statement of growth, ambition, and culture. To mark the occasion, Johnnie Walker partnered to curate a three-night experience that brought Accra’s nightlife into sharp focus. From June 13th to 15th, the MADVERSARY unfolded through the lens of the Johnnie Walker Flavour Code, inviting guests to explore the layered personalities of whisky, discover bold blends, rich performances, and the deeper meaning of progress , one unforgettable moment at a time.

The celebration began on Thursday, June 13th, with Jungle Night, a vibrant, high-energy opening that welcomed guests into a lush world of flavour and rhythm. Themed to evoke wild expression and adventure, the night introduced guests to the Johnnie Walker Flavour Code through immersive tastings with iconic memories.

From the bold and smoky to the light and fruity, every flavour was a step deeper into personality and palate. The dancefloor quickly came alive as the city’s creatives and whisky lovers embraced the bold spirit of the night.

Johnnie Walker and MAD Nite Club. Credit: Sourced.
On Saturday, the celebration Known as Iron Boy Night, the celebration attracted some of Ghana’s loved cultural icons like, Sista Afia and S3fa, Black Stars midfielder Majeed Ashimeru and Ghanian celebrity dancer Incredible Zigi  whowere spotted soaking in the experience.

As Black Sherif “IronBoy” graced the stage, the crowd sang along to every lyric as his soul-stirring set matched the intensity of Johnnie Walker’s richer flavour profiles,deep, layered, and unapologetically bold. Then came a moment no one expected: KiDi joined him on stage for a surprise joint performance of their hit “Lomo Lomo”, sending the energy through the roof. Another standout moment came when Black Sherif was joined on stage by AratheJay to perform “Jesus Christ 2”, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

Black Sherif and AratheJay at Johnnie Walker and MAD Nite Club Anniversary. Credit: Sourced.
Sunday closed the three-day celebration with a laid-back, island-inspired Hawaiian Night. Think breezy vibes, flower leis, flowing whisky, and cultural dance performances that lit up the room. It was mid-tempo with bold spirit night, wrapping up the MADVERSARY weekend with a warm finish and iconic memories.

Across all three nights, each experience felt like a different expression of Johnnie Walker; bold and vibrant. From the wild energy of Jungle Night, to the intense crescendo on Saturday, and the laid-back finish on Sunday, the celebration mirrored the diverse personalities of Johnnie Walker’s flavour profiles.

Johnnie Walker and MAD Nite Club. Credit: Sourced.

MADVERSARY was a full-flavoured journey that brought diverse people, culture, and whisky together in a way only Johnnie Walker can.

 Johnnie Walker Flavour Code

Johnnie Walker Flavour Code is a bold invitation to explore, connect, and express. It’s about discovering the flavour that speaks to you. Whether smoky, spicy, fruity, or smooth, each profile represents more than taste , it reflects personality, mood, and movement.

At its core, Johnnie Walker Flavour Code is about progress through personal discovery. It breaks down the whisky experience into something approachable, interactive, and deeply cultural , giving people the chance to understand what they like, why they like it, and how to enjoy it in their own way.

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Johnnie Walker Blonde launches in Ghana: A new whisky for a new generation
