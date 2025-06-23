TGMA National Music Summit 2025 highlights royalty concerns

On a lively Saturday in a venue that has long been a springboard for Ghanaian creatives, the TGMA National Music Summit 2025 took centre stage at the British Council, drawing a packed crowd of musicians and industry players.

The summit featured impactful sessions including “Mastering Your Creative Hustle” by the British Council, “Pitching to Media Houses” by media professionals, and “Music Publishing Essentials” delivered by Downtown Music Publishing Africa, where songwriters were guided on maximizing their rights and revenues.

The most headline-grabbing moment came during a copyright and royalties panel, when Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) CEO Jackson Brefo revealed that the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) has failed to honour its legal obligation to pay royalties for music use.

Brefo revealed that GHAMRO has been entangled in an ongoing legal battle with GBC for the past eight (8) years, aimed at compelling the broadcaster to fulfil its obligation of paying artists a portion of its revenue as royalties.

Also present, Richie Mensah, CEO of Lynx Entertainment, discussed how his label continues to shape the industry with a full-spectrum approach.

Meanwhile, a representative from the Copyright Office of Ghana lamented that understaffing challenges are hindering their ability to enforce copyright laws effectively.

The summit featured Andy Dosty as the MC of the day, whose engaging presence and deep connection with Ghanaian music culture kept the audience captivated throughout the event.

The summit reignited long-standing calls for structure, accountability, and sustainable growth in Ghana’s music industry.