Debby Sway breaks musical boundaries with versatility

Ghanaian singer Debby Sway brings versatility to life through music that blends Afrobeats, rap, and soulful storytelling.

Debby Sway
Debby SwayPhoto Credit: Dallas Kobby

In a music scene as vibrant as Ghana’s, few artists are redefining boundaries like Debby Sway, born Deborah Abanfo Andoh.

Known for her seamless blend of Afrobeats, R&B, hip life, and alté, the Takoradi-born singer and rapper is fast becoming a name to watch in Ghana’s new wave of musical talent.

Debby Sway’s journey mirrors the diverse sounds she creates. Born in Takoradi and having lived in various parts of the country, her music reflects her multicultural upbringing.

Debby Sway

Despite no family background in music, she began writing and singing from a young age—turning a quiet passion into a full-blown career after university.

Her first single, Gimme Everything, was a dancehall song that paved the way for her, and her recent Afrobeats release, ‘Passport, gaining some popularity in many parts of Ghana.

Debby has continued to drop genre-fluid tracks that reflect personal growth, love, and self-discovery—common themes for Ghana’s rising Gen Z audience.

Listen to Passport by Debby Sway

As Ghana’s music industry continues to expand globally, artists like Debby Sway remind us that originality and authenticity still matter.

Follow Debby Sway on:

Facebook: Debby Sway
Instagram: @officialdebbysway
X (Twitter): @debby_sway
TikTok: @o_debbysway

