From Ghana to Italy: The anointed journey of Sandy Bless

Sandra Aboagye Kwenin, known in the Gospel music scene as Sandy Bless, is a Ghanaian-born singer, songwriter, and worship leader whose music is deeply rooted in Christian faith, African spirituality, and heartfelt worship.

These early spiritual and musical influences laid the foundation for what would later become a life-changing ministry through music.

Now based in Italy, Sandy Bless carries the essence of her Ghanaian identity into everything she does, blending the vibrant rhythms and languages of West Africa with contemporary Gospel sounds.

Sandy Bless

Her music serves as a bridge—between cultures, continents, and, most importantly, between heaven and earth.

From a young age, Sandy found her voice in the church, singing in choirs, leading praise and worship, and immersing herself in music ministry.

Though her gift was evident, she did not pursue it professionally right away. Instead, she spent years growing spiritually and personally, quietly nurturing her talent and deepening her walk with God.

On 16 March 2025, Sandy Bless made her official debut with the release of her first single, M’ade Srɛ Deɛ—Twi for “This Is My Prayer.”

Watch M’ade Srɛ Deɛ by Sandy Bless

The track is a powerful expression of surrender, gratitude, and divine petition. Rich in melody and emotion, it blends traditional African instrumentation with modern Gospel production, capturing both her heritage and her evolving sound.

Praised for its authenticity and spiritual depth, Sandy’s music is more than art—it’s ministry. Drawing inspiration from Esther Smith, Sinach, CeCe Winans, and Joe Mettle, Sandy Bless is poised to impact lives, one worship song at a time.