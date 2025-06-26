Ad imageAd image
News

From Ghana to Italy: The anointed journey of Sandy Bless

From Ghana to Italy, Sandy Bless brings a fresh, anointed sound to Gospel music with her first single, “M’ade Srɛ Deɛ”

New GM icon
Ghana Music
Italy-based Sandy Bless
Italy-based Sandy BlessPhoto Credit: Sandy Bless

Sandra Aboagye Kwenin, known in the Gospel music scene as Sandy Bless, is a Ghanaian-born singer, songwriter, and worship leader whose music is deeply rooted in Christian faith, African spirituality, and heartfelt worship.

These early spiritual and musical influences laid the foundation for what would later become a life-changing ministry through music.

Now based in Italy, Sandy Bless carries the essence of her Ghanaian identity into everything she does, blending the vibrant rhythms and languages of West Africa with contemporary Gospel sounds.

Sandy Bless

Her music serves as a bridge—between cultures, continents, and, most importantly, between heaven and earth.

From a young age, Sandy found her voice in the church, singing in choirs, leading praise and worship, and immersing herself in music ministry.

Though her gift was evident, she did not pursue it professionally right away. Instead, she spent years growing spiritually and personally, quietly nurturing her talent and deepening her walk with God.

On 16 March 2025, Sandy Bless made her official debut with the release of her first single, M’ade Srɛ Deɛ—Twi for “This Is My Prayer.”

Watch M’ade Srɛ Deɛ by Sandy Bless

The track is a powerful expression of surrender, gratitude, and divine petition. Rich in melody and emotion, it blends traditional African instrumentation with modern Gospel production, capturing both her heritage and her evolving sound.

Praised for its authenticity and spiritual depth, Sandy’s music is more than art—it’s ministry. Drawing inspiration from Esther Smith, Sinach, CeCe Winans, and Joe Mettle, Sandy Bless is poised to impact lives, one worship song at a time.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Da Big Mike. Photo Credit: Da Big Mike. Da Big Mike delivers the groove on new single “DOINZ”
Next Article Kojo Blak. Photo Credit: Kojo Blak. KOJO BLAK unites Joeboy, King Promise, and Kelvyn Boy on ‘Excellent (Remix)’
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

KobbyRockz
KobbyRockz drops sweet Hiplife song ‘Wonkoa’ featuring Pm2Asap
Music
Smirnoff In The Mix. Credit: Smirnoff.
Smirnoff In The Mix returns with street edition to celebrate Guinness Ghana’s 65 Years of Boldness
News
XKYN
‘Soul Of A Sparrow’ by XKYN is a journey through pain and hope
Music
Amaarae
Amaarae releases exciting music video for new song ‘S.M.O.’
Music
Brenny
Brenny debuts with ‘In Denial (M.I.A.)’, a song you will resonate deeply with
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Kojo Blak. Photo Credit: Kojo Blak.
KOJO BLAK unites Joeboy, King Promise, and Kelvyn Boy on ‘Excellent (Remix)’
Music
Da Big Mike. Photo Credit: Da Big Mike.
Da Big Mike delivers the groove on new single “DOINZ”
Africa
Cover Artwork: Iron Boy - Black Sherif
Lyrics: Sacrifice by Black Sherif
Music
Juls
Juls explores Brazil-Africa sound blend on ‘Com Amor: Brazil EP’
Music
Paa Kyerematen
Paa Kyerematen releases worship song ‘My Soul Bless The Lord’ with Naana Asiedu
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Patapaa
Patapaa drops new song ‘Nyonko Bone’ – A message to fake friends
Music
Strongman
‘Daily Prayer’ by Strongman feat. Kwabena Kwabena is a soulful masterpiece
Music
Vybz Shella
Vybz Shella reigns supreme with new song, ‘Harakka Mantse (Part I)’
Music
Kurl Songx. Photo Credit: Kurl Songx.
Kurl Songx comes through with new single “Carry Me Go”
Music
Levite Shabach
New music! Levite Shabach releases worship anthem ‘Maranatha’
Music