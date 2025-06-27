Ad imageAd image
News

Indie Ghana highlights urgent need for Music Publishing knowledge with inaugural workshop

Indie Ghana brings real talk on Music Publishing with Chrissie Chinebuah & Kefiloe Molefe to creatives.

Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
Jude Tackie, Ghana Music - Writer
Panel Discussion at Indie Ghana Workshop. Photo Credit: Indie Ghana.
Panel Discussion at Indie Ghana Workshop. Photo Credit: Indie Ghana.

On Monday, June 23, Indie Ghana, powered by Riveroaks Records, hosted its inaugural music workshop, titled the Indie Ghana Workshop, at After, located inside Vine Restaurant in Labone. The venue was filled with artists, lawyers, producers, and music lovers gathering for a session focused on a subject many indie artists overlook—music publishing.

Moderated by Reginald Armarh, the Indie Ghana Workshop offered a practical, in-depth dive into ownership, copyright, royalty splits, and administrative control, featuring Chrissie Chinebuah, an entertainment lawyer, and Kefiloe Molefe, Head of A&R at Downtown Music Publishing Africa, on the panel.

The event moved beyond surface-level discussion. Chinebuah and Molefe stripped back the legal and structural layers of music publishing, giving artists a rare chance to understand how rights management works across local and international systems.

Creatives at Indie Ghana Workshop. Photo Credit: Indie Ghana.
Creatives at Indie Ghana Workshop. Photo Credit: Indie Ghana.

The session also served as a reminder of how vital it is for artists to understand the business behind their work, especially in Ghana’s rapidly evolving independent music space.

David Ashbel, founder of River Oaks Records, in his words, stressed the purpose behind Indie Ghana: “Indie Ghana isn’t some faceless brand. It is home to every indie artist, producer, and creative doing the work. It’s about helping artists understand the system so they can move smarter.”

With no contracts or recruitment pitches, the workshop focused solely on knowledge sharing and community building. Participants left with contacts, clarity, and a firmer grasp of how to take control of their creative output.

author avatar
Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
A a pop-culture journalist highlighting the Ghanaian pop-culture and creative space through storytelling.
See Full Bio
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByJude Tackie, Ghana Music
Writer
Follow:
A a pop-culture journalist highlighting the Ghanaian pop-culture and creative space through storytelling.
Previous Article Lasmid Lasmid and Tml Vibez unite West Africa with ‘Sweet Songs 4 You’
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Lyrical Joe
Lyrical Joe drops striking video for ‘The Interview’ feat. Andy Dosty
Music
Kojo Blak. Photo Credit: Kojo Blak.
KOJO BLAK unites Joeboy, King Promise, and Kelvyn Boy on ‘Excellent (Remix)’
Music
Herman Suede. Photo credit: Herman Suede.
Herman Suede Talks Growth, Sound, and “One by One II”
Interviews
Amaarae. Photo Credit: Amaarae/Instagram.
Amaarae Sets Tone for a Sensual Summer with S.M.O “Slut Me Out”
Reviews
Da Big Mike. Photo Credit: Da Big Mike.
Da Big Mike delivers the groove on new single “DOINZ”
Africa
- Advertisement -

Latest

Lasmid
Lasmid and Tml Vibez unite West Africa with ‘Sweet Songs 4 You’
Music
Raevin
New Music! Raevin blends Afro-fusion, soul, and emotion on ‘Fever’
Music
Jubed
Gabaya: Jubed celebrates Ghanaian roots with modern flair on new song
Music
RCee
RCee charts a sonic revolution with new song ‘Agenda’
Music
Ayisi
Ayisi drops romance-filled music video for ‘Yɛn Ware’
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Patapaa
Patapaa drops new song ‘Nyonko Bone’ – A message to fake friends
Music
KobbyRockz
KobbyRockz drops sweet Hiplife song ‘Wonkoa’ featuring Pm2Asap
Music
Brenny
Brenny debuts with ‘In Denial (M.I.A.)’, a song you will resonate deeply with
Music
Strongman
‘Daily Prayer’ by Strongman feat. Kwabena Kwabena is a soulful masterpiece
Music
Vybz Shella
Vybz Shella reigns supreme with new song, ‘Harakka Mantse (Part I)’
Music