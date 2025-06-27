Ad imageAd image
The road to Atlantic City: All you need to know about Ghana Music Awards USA 2025

The Ghana Music Awards USA 2025 will celebrate Ghanaian music in Atlantic City on August 16, promising international recognition for artists.

GMA-USA @6. Credit: Ghana Music Awards USA.
Ghana Music Awards USA

The Ghana Music Awards USA (GMA USA) is gearing up for its highly anticipated 2025 edition, promising an unforgettable night celebrating the vibrant sounds and talented artists of Ghana’s music industry. Set to take place in the heart of the United States, the event serves as a crucial platform for Ghanaian musicians, both at home and in the diaspora, to gain international recognition.

Music lovers should mark their calendars for Saturday, August 16, 2025. The grand celebration of Ghanaian music will unfold in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Tickets for the Ghana Music Awards USA 2025 are already on sale. Prospective attendees are encouraged to secure their tickets early, as this event typically draws a large crowd eager to witness the best of Ghanaian music.

A key to the enduring success and expanding reach of the Ghana Music Awards USA lies in its robust network of sponsors and media partners. These collaborations are not just financial injections but strategic alliances that amplify the event’s impact and broaden its audience.

For the second consecutive year, the organisers have partnered with United Television (UTV) to provide the required mileage for the event. The 2025 edition has already seen significant commitment from key partners. The major sponsors for this year’s event are Blue Jeans Energy Drink, SteerHubIT, Forem Enterprise, MustBeRadio, Vandosh LLC, Darkxlyn Company Limited, True Green Foods, EZ2Pass, Ike City Hotel and Rkess Organic Skincare.

The widespread coverage of GMA USA is largely thanks to its extensive network of media partners. This year’s edition will feature a strong presence from major Ghanaian and diaspora media outlets, including Ghana Music, Gossips24, Nkonkonsa.com, Sankofa Radio, Slassh TV, Kings Jersey TV, Adinkra Multimedia NY, and GhPage.

These collaborations ensure that the excitement and impact of the Ghana Music Awards USA resonate far beyond the event venue, truly bringing Ghanaian music to a global stage.

As August approaches, the excitement for GMA USA 2025 will only intensify, promising a night of spectacular performances, well-deserved recognition, and a powerful demonstration of Ghanaian talent and cultural influence.

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Vote Now! Ghana Music Awards – USA opens polls for nominees
Empress Afi earns Ghana Music Awards USA 2025 nomination
BlaKid earns nomination for Emerging Artiste of the Year at 2025 Ghana Music Awards USA
Rolly Panda earns Ghana Music Awards USA 2025 nomination
Ghana Music Awards USA unveils 2025 nominees
