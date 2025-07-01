Ad imageAd image
AratheJay drops out of Ghana Party in the Park, UK

AratheJay has pulled out of the upcoming Ghana Party in the Park, UK.

AratheJay. Photo Credit: AratheJay.
Ghanaian artist AratheJay will no longer perform at this year’s Ghana Party in the Park UK. In an official statement, he explained that the decision was due to concerns about conditions surrounding his set, which he felt were not suitable for delivering his best.

“I have made the difficult decision to withdraw… the conditions necessary for me to deliver my best performance have not been adequately considered,” he wrote.

Though no specifics were shared, the new-age artist emphasized his respect for the platform and its role in promoting Ghanaian talent globally. He extended well wishes to the organizers and fellow performers.

The 2025 Ghana Party in the Park is set for Saturday, July 12, at Barnet Playing Fields in London. Organized by Akwaaba UK under the theme “20 Years of Reshaping Ghana’s Narrative; The Next Chapter,” this year’s lineup includes King Promise, Kweku Smoke, DopeNation, Moliy, Beeztrap KOTM, Cina Soul, and Fuse ODG.

You Might Also Like