Anabel Rose unveiled as Fresh Finds Spotify Cover for June

Anabel Rose earns cover spotlight for Spotify’s Fresh Finds.

Ghana Music
Anabel Rose. Photo Credit: Anabel Rose.
Committed to spotlighting African music through its digital programs, Spotify Fresh Finds program is curated to spotlight emerging music talents from the continent. 

Announced on a monthly basis, the month of June was graced by Ghanaian Alt-pop artist Anabel Rose as one of the cover artists. 

Championing an unconventional sound and artistry, Anabel Rose has been enjoying a steady upward trajectory since her debut single “Love Me Or Die” in 2023. 

Anabel Rose for Fresh Finds Spotify. Credit: Spotify.
Since then, Anabel has released her fan favourite, “DND,” and her debut project, “Something About A Rose,” in 2024. Her work has earned her nominations at the 3 Music Awards (2024) and spotlights on some of Africa’s biggest entertainment platforms. 

She recently released her single “How I Want It”, a sultry yet vibrant alt-R&B track — a mid-tempo bounce that rides the line between flirtation and full-blown intention. Gone is the hesitant yearning of “Lungs”. In its place: velvety vocals, clarity, and a bold declaration of desire. The song earned her a spot as a cover for Spotify Fresh Finds for June. 

This follows a series of accolades she has earned in recent times, including co-signs from Amaarae and Moliy, who have touted her as one to watch out for. 

You can listen to the full Fresh Finds playlist below. 

Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
You Might Also Like