Guinness Ghana DJ Awards 2025 launches on 12 July

The excitement is building as the launch date for Africa’s most prestigious DJ event, the Guinness Ghana DJ Awards 2025 powered by Smirnoff, is officially set for Saturday, 12th July 2025.

Organised by Merqury Republic, the much-anticipated announcement was made live on Ghana’s leading entertainment station, Hitz FM.

This year’s theme, “Shake The Floor,” celebrates DJs not just as entertainers but as cultural curators who uplift communities with music, sound, and energy.

According to Creative Director Merqury Quaye, this year’s edition promises more excitement, recognition, and impactful experiences for DJs across the country.

I am so looking forward to it, and I think this year, DJs have really put in a lot of work and the DJ culture is really looking good Merqury Quaye

The launch, hosted at Luna Rooftop Bar, Airport City, Accra, marks the start of a thrilling lineup of events leading to the grand finale on 29th November 2025 at the Palms Convention Centre.

These include the Pub Fest, Ladies Concert, Nominees Jam, and a nationwide DJ Clinic, offering education and engagement for industry professionals.

A special highlight of the 2025 edition will be a sound clash (reggae DJ battle) between two of Ghana’s top sound clash groups, sure to electrify audiences with its strong Jamaican music roots.

With top DJs and artistes already confirmed, the journey to “Shake The Floor” has officially begun.

Stay tuned for more thrilling updates as Guinness Ghana and Smirnoff set the stage for another unforgettable celebration of DJ excellence.