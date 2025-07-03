Kuami Eugene addresses rift with DopeNation after Lynx exit

Ghanaian singer Kuami Eugene has revealed what sparked the long-standing tension between him and twin music duo DopeNation. Speaking on Hitz 103.9 FM, the former Lynx Entertainment signee provided context to their rocky relationship, shedding light on comments he made during their shared time at the label.

The singer claims the tension stems from a misunderstood comment he made after the duo’s exit shortly after they joined the label.

“I was happy DopeNation joined Lynx. When they arrived, they probably thought Lynx would be doing everything and putting food in their mouth. But when they realised you have to work hard as an artist at Lynx, they left after one year,” Kuami Eugene shared.

According to him, the comment he made, intended as a joke, triggered the rift. “That statement was just me having fun with them and being a troll,” he said.

“But it turned out to be the cause of all this. They didn’t spend much time there so they didn’t know me well, and that statement didn’t sit well with them.”

DopeNation signed to Lynx Entertainment in 2019 and parted ways with the label a year later. Kuami Eugene’s latest revelations come shortly after he announced his own departure from Lynx, ending a significant chapter in his music career.