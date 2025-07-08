Ad imageAd image
Camidoh announces new ‘Trust In God EP’ to be released on 25th July

Camidoh drops his heartfelt new EP ‘Trust In God’ on 25th July, featuring Stonebwoy and inspired by personal loss and faith.

Camidoh
CamidohPhoto Credit: SK Studios

Ghanaian R&B and Afrobeats artist Camidoh is ready to unveil his highly awaited ‘Trust In God EP’, on 25th July 2025.

This follows a private listening session attended by industry figures, fellow artists, fans and media.

Two singles from the EP, Your Ghost and Ayekoo, have already been released, offering a glimpse into the soulful sound and message of the full project.

Images from Camidoh Trust In God EP unveiling

At the event, Camidoh shared that ‘Your Ghost’ was inspired by the loss of a close friend, making it one of the most emotional tracks on the EP.

The six-track body of work explores faith, life, and personal experiences, with Camidoh expressing the importance of trusting God through challenges. It marks a significant step in the BET-nominated artist’s evolving journey.

The EP also features a collaboration with Stonebwoy, adding to the excitement surrounding the release.

Leave a Comment
