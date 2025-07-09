Afrobeats is not in an exciting space – Amaarae explains why

Amaarae has voiced concern over the creative state of Afrobeats, stating that the genre has lost its spark due to artists playing it safe.

In a new interview with British media personality Madame Joyce, the Ghanaian-American singer urged Afrobeats and African artistes to evolve beyond current formulas. “It needs to evolve in a direction that is fearless,” she said.

According to her, many artists are sticking to tried-and-tested sounds because of the financial success they bring. “Afrobeats artistes have made so much money from a certain type of sound that they’re afraid to step out of the boundaries,” she explained. “As a result, Afrobeats has stalled.”

She credited Rema’s 2024 album “HEIS” as a clear example of growth. “That is what I consider the evolution of Afrobeats,” she said. “You see how it moved the genre and the culture forward, and you see how it moved his career forward.”

Amaarae added that several hitmakers lack the will to push the genre forward. “There have been a lot of people who have had big hits but ain’t willing to push the boundaries of the music, and as a result, Afrobeats is in a bit of a rut.”

She believes the genre no longer carries the energy it had as compared to the buzz in 2019. “I just feel like right now, Afrobeats or African music is not in an exciting space. Music needs to evolve, and it needs to excite people again.”

