RCee has a very distinct sound – Amaarae touts Ghanaian talent

Amaarae is putting a spotlight on fresh talent and throwing her weight behind a new crop of artists she believes are redefining the sound of African music. She lauds rising artists RCee, praising the Ghanaian artist for his unique approach to Highlife-inspired music.

In her recent interview with UK-based media personality Madame Joyce, the singer shared her excitement after discovering RCee on TikTok. “I just happened to come across his reel and he is really dope. I think African music is in an interesting space where a lot of artists don’t know where they want to go next. He has a very distinct sound.”

According to Amaarae, RCee’s style blends classic Borga Highlife with a modern, sensual twist. “For once, someone is trying to take the roots of our music and culture and truly expand on it,” she said. “RCee is fire for me.”

She also took time to spotlight other rising talents. “I love this alternative artiste called Anabel Rose too. She is tea and an incredible songwriter, artiste as well,” she said.

Amaarae added, “There’s this guy, his name is Flame’O. He makes more Playboi Carti-esque type songs. It’s very alte, but he is so fire.”

With co-signs like this, these artists could be next in line for wider recognition.

