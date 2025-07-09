Ad imageAd image
Smirnoff In The Mix shut down Joy FM Street with high-energy celebration of music, community, and flavour

Smirnoff In The Mix puts up unmatched jams at street edition, celebrating of music, community, and flavour.

Patrons jamming at Smirnoff In The Mix street edition. Credit: Supplied.
Smirnoff has always been the life of the party , the spark that brings people together, the flavour that turns moments into memories, and the brand that lets everyone show up exactly as they are. That energy hit a whole new level when Smirnoff took over Joy FM Street with the Smirnoff In The Mix Street Edition,a wild collision of music, flavour, and street culture that lit up the city to honour Guinness Ghana’s 65th anniversary.

In just five editions, Smirnoff In The Mix has quickly become the space where the life of the party truly comes alive. But until now, those nights were invite-only. Hidden locations, curated guest lists, a little mystery , the kind of experience you had to be in the know to catch.

The DJ lineup was stacked with some of Ghana’s finest , the same DJs who’ve proven time and again they don’t just play at the party, they make the party. DJ Wallpaper, DJ Lord OTB, DJ Phantom, DJ Mish, Chichi DJ, DJ Nyce, AD DJ, and Merqury Quaye each brought their own flavour, turning Joy FM Street into a non-stop wave of Afrobeats, amapiano, hip-hop, and unexpected moments. The energy never dipped ,smooth transitions, wild drops, and a crowd that stayed locked in from start to finish.

Wendy Shay performing at Smirnoff In The Mix street edition. Credit: Supplied.
Surprise performances kept the crowd locked in all night. Wendy Shay lit up the stage with back-to-back hits, the crowd singing every word. Kojo Blaq and DJ Wallpaper brought a seamless blend of live vocals and decks, while Jay Wilder followed with sharp bars and street-fuelled energy that had the whole place vibing. Pure, unfiltered talent , the crowd soaked it all in.

Ghana’s favourite creators pulled up too. Bensontheactor, Cookie, Sikaofficial, Paradise, and more blended effortlessly into the crowd, capturing real moments, dancing with fans, and turning the heart of the celebration into pure, unfiltered content.

Patrons jamming at Smirnoff In The Mix street edition. Credit: Supplied.
The crowd got their first taste of Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind, sweet, fiery, and guaranteed to heat up your night. It turned heads on the street, and soon, it’ll be heating up shelves at your favourite spots too.And the surprises didn’t stop there.

The sleek new Smirnoff Ice Pineapple Punch and Smirnoff Ice Double Black cans also made their debut, easy to crack open, easy to enjoy, with that crisp edge Smirnoff Ice is known for.

Patrons jamming at Smirnoff In The Mix street edition. Credit: Supplied.
Beyond the sound and sizzle, the night came with a surprise twist , a curated countdown of 65 iconic songs, each one signalling Guinness Ghana’s 65 years of boldness, now translated into sound.

Track after track, the vibe kept building, the street kept moving, and as the final song dropped, confetti filled the air , music, people, and pure party energy colliding in the best way.

Patrons at Smirnoff In The Mix street edition. Credit: Supplied.
But that’s what made the night special, different flavours of people, each bringing their spark, their style, their energy. And somehow, it all just clicks,creating one refreshing, unforgettable vibe.That’s exactly what Smirnoff means when we say We Do We.It’s about showing up as you are, adding your flavour to the mix, and watching the whole night come alive.

