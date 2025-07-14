Ad imageAd image
News

Daniel Ayittah joins 2025 GRAMMY Recording Academy Member Class

Daniel Ayittah earns place in GRAMMY Recording Academy’s 2025 class, marking a milestone for Ghana’s music production scene.

New GM icon
Ghana Music
Music engineer Daniel Ayittah
Music engineer Daniel AyittahPhoto Credit: Recording Academy

Ghanaian audio engineer and founder of Outluk Records, Daniel Ayittah, has been officially inducted into the Recording Academy’s 2025 New Member Class, marking a historic moment for Ghana’s Gospel music industry.

His selection makes him the first Ghanaian audio engineer in the genre to be welcomed into the prestigious global music community, which includes nearly 3,600 new members this year.

The Recording Academy, organizers of the annual GRAMMY Awards, continues its push toward greater inclusivity and representation across its voting body and professional networks.

Audio Engineer Daniel Ayittah

Daniel Ayittah
Daniel Ayittah

Ayittah’s inclusion signals both a recognition of excellence and a step forward for African professionals in technical fields of music production.

I’m honored and humbled to officially join the Recording Academy’s 2025 New Member Class—an inspiring global community of creators and professionals who are shaping the future of music,” Ayittah shared in a heartfelt social media statement.

He added, “As a member, I now have a voice in the GRAMMY Awards process and a platform to advocate for our industry, support my peers, mentor the next generation of engineers, and grow in my own journey.”

This milestone is more than just a personal achievement—it’s a testament to every late night in the studio, every mix revision, and all the support I’ve received along the way

Daniel Ayittah

Over the last decade, Daniel Ayittah has emerged as one of Africa’s leading gospel mix engineers, known for his signature blend of technical precision and creative warmth.

From a modest university setup to the professional-grade Outluk Records in Accra, Ayittah has lent his touch to recordings by some of the continent’s most celebrated gospel acts, including Joe Mettle, Dunsin Oyekan, Sinach, Victoria Orenze, Moses Bliss, CalledOut Music, KaeStrings, Prospa Ochimana, Preye Odede, and Daniel Ojo.

His journey has seen him travel from Accra to Nashville, Tennessee, where he refined his craft under the mentorship of globally renowned engineers such as John “Yosh” Jaszcz, Randy Poole, Jon Blass, Adam David Smith, and AyRon Lewis.

Daniel Ayittah
Daniel Ayittah

These experiences have shaped his world-class approach to mixing, contributing to his reputation as a sought-after audio professional in both African and international gospel music circles.

Outluk Records, under Ayittah’s leadership, has grown beyond a production house— it now stands as a creative hub for artists seeking sonic clarity and emotional resonance in their music.

Looking to the future, Ayittah envisions expanding the studio’s impact through mentorship and education. Plans are underway to launch educational workshops for young engineers across the continent, alongside a series of online masterclasses designed to equip and inspire the next generation.

Connect with Daniel Ayittah & Outluk Records

Instagram: @outlukmix & @itsdannybuoy
Facebook: Outluk Records & Daniel Ayittah

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Rocky Dawuni, Guilty Beatz, Raye, and Nabeyin grab 68th Grammy nominations
Grammy win or not, Ghana artistes should be celebrated
Ghana’s GuiltyBeatz secures 2 Grammy nominations for production works on Beyoncé’s Renaissance album
Rocky Dawuni bags 3rd ever Grammy nomination!
Not sales, not streams, not many fans, but purely opinion of Recording Academy members – Harvey Mason Jnr, Grammy CEO on how to win
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Albert Nii Amartey Armah & Kweku Smoke Ghana Party in the Park 2025 was a great success – Albert Nii Amartey Armah
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Amerado
‘Pharaoh’ by Amerado urges you to break free from distractions
Music
King Paluta
Between Me & God: King Paluta gets deep and personal in new song
Music
Wendy Shay
Tracy Shay stars in Wendy Shay new ‘Too Late Remix’ music video
Music
Daughters of Glorious Jesus & Nsawam Prison Choir
Daughters of Glorious Jesus & Nsawam Prison Choir deliver message of faith in ‘Oteneneeni (The Righteous)’
Music
Skyface SDW
Skyface SDW drops 00:00 (Midnight Sounds) – A late night masterpiece
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

For the Popping by King Paluta
2025 Week 28: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Gemini Orleans
Gemini Orleans ignites with new song ‘Gasoline’
Music
Lyrical Joe
Countdown begins: Lyrical Joe releases ‘Road To 5th August 9’
Music
Donzy
Donzy releases ‘Problem’ feat. Fameye in raw Hiplife life tales
Music
Gyakie
New music! Gyakie releases ‘Unconditional’
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Ras Kuuku
Sika Dam! Ras Kuuku celebrates wealth in new song
Music
Reggae Star Ras Kuuku
Ras Kuuku fuses Amapiano rhythms with Reggae in ‘Come Hear Me’
Music
Patapaa
Patapaa drops new song ‘Nyonko Bone’ – A message to fake friends
Music
KobbyRockz
KobbyRockz drops sweet Hiplife song ‘Wonkoa’ featuring Pm2Asap
Music
Brenny
Brenny debuts with ‘In Denial (M.I.A.)’, a song you will resonate deeply with
Music

You Might Also Like