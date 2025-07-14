Daniel Ayittah joins 2025 GRAMMY Recording Academy Member Class

Ghanaian audio engineer and founder of Outluk Records, Daniel Ayittah, has been officially inducted into the Recording Academy’s 2025 New Member Class, marking a historic moment for Ghana’s Gospel music industry.

His selection makes him the first Ghanaian audio engineer in the genre to be welcomed into the prestigious global music community, which includes nearly 3,600 new members this year.

The Recording Academy, organizers of the annual GRAMMY Awards, continues its push toward greater inclusivity and representation across its voting body and professional networks.

Audio Engineer Daniel Ayittah

Ayittah’s inclusion signals both a recognition of excellence and a step forward for African professionals in technical fields of music production.

“I’m honored and humbled to officially join the Recording Academy’s 2025 New Member Class—an inspiring global community of creators and professionals who are shaping the future of music,” Ayittah shared in a heartfelt social media statement.

He added, “As a member, I now have a voice in the GRAMMY Awards process and a platform to advocate for our industry, support my peers, mentor the next generation of engineers, and grow in my own journey.”

This milestone is more than just a personal achievement—it’s a testament to every late night in the studio, every mix revision, and all the support I’ve received along the way Daniel Ayittah

Over the last decade, Daniel Ayittah has emerged as one of Africa’s leading gospel mix engineers, known for his signature blend of technical precision and creative warmth.

From a modest university setup to the professional-grade Outluk Records in Accra, Ayittah has lent his touch to recordings by some of the continent’s most celebrated gospel acts, including Joe Mettle, Dunsin Oyekan, Sinach, Victoria Orenze, Moses Bliss, CalledOut Music, KaeStrings, Prospa Ochimana, Preye Odede, and Daniel Ojo.

His journey has seen him travel from Accra to Nashville, Tennessee, where he refined his craft under the mentorship of globally renowned engineers such as John “Yosh” Jaszcz, Randy Poole, Jon Blass, Adam David Smith, and AyRon Lewis.

These experiences have shaped his world-class approach to mixing, contributing to his reputation as a sought-after audio professional in both African and international gospel music circles.

Outluk Records, under Ayittah’s leadership, has grown beyond a production house— it now stands as a creative hub for artists seeking sonic clarity and emotional resonance in their music.

Looking to the future, Ayittah envisions expanding the studio’s impact through mentorship and education. Plans are underway to launch educational workshops for young engineers across the continent, alongside a series of online masterclasses designed to equip and inspire the next generation.

Connect with Daniel Ayittah & Outluk Records

Instagram: @outlukmix & @itsdannybuoy

Facebook: Outluk Records & Daniel Ayittah