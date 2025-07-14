Ghana Party in the Park 2025 was a great success – Albert Nii Amartey Armah

Ghana Party in the Park has long been a vibrant celebration of Ghanaian culture, uniting people of all ages and backgrounds for a family-friendly summer experience in the United Kingdom.

Held on Saturday, 12th July 2025, at Barnet Playing Fields in London, the 20th edition of this flagship event proved to be a phenomenal showcase of music, culture, and unity.

Behind the scenes, the magic of the event is brought to life by dedicated professionals. One such driving force is Albert Nii Amartey Armah, the Artist Coordinator for Ghana Party in the Park, whose expert management helps shape the entire live music experience.

For this milestone 20th edition, Albert collaborated with Dennis Tawiah, CEO of Akwaaba UK, to curate a thrilling lineup of musical talent. Kweku Smoke headlined the event, while King Promise served as Creative Director, infusing the show with innovation and renewed energy.

The dynamic artist roster featured standout names such as Joint 77, Sister Derby, DopeNation, Krymi, Beeztrap KOTM, MOLIY, Flowking Stone, and a surprise performance by Gyakie. The DWP Academy brought high-octane choreography that kept the crowd on its feet.

Ghana Party in the Park 2025 was a great success. The performances, the crowd, the culture — everything came together beautifully. And trust me, next year will be even bigger and better. Albert Nii Amartey Armah

These performances turned Ghana Party in the Park 2025 into one of the UK’s most exceptional African music festivals of the year. From pulsating beats to energetic dance routines, the show captivated an international audience, with attendees flying in from across Europe, the USA, Canada, the Caribbean, and Africa.

Among the high-profile guests spotted were Appietus, Victoria Michaels, Adwoa Saah, Delay, Giovanni Caleb of Media General, Master Richard of Dada Boat fame, Alordia Promotions, Stanley Kodia, and Issahaku Fatawu of Leicester City.