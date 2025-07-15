Ad imageAd image
News

DJ Millzy wraps up Pine & Jinja Tour Phase One

DJ Millzy - Pine & Jinja Tour delivers top performances and student energy to Ghana's biggest campuses.

New GM icon
Ghana Music
DJ Millzy - Pine & Ginja Tour
DJ MillzyPhoto Credit: Pine & Ginja Campus Tour

Ghanaian crowd-puller and celebrated DJ, DJ Millzy, has successfully wrapped up Phase One of the Pine & Jinja Campus Tour, connecting with over 100,000 students across three major tertiary institutions in Accra.

Contents
Artists at Pine & Jinja Tour with DJ MillzyCrowd at Pine & Jinja Tour with DJ MillzyPine & Jinja Tour with DJ Millzy, KiDi, Gyakie & El Chapo

The tour, powered by Smirnoff Guarana, fused live music, student culture, and vibrant youth energy into one unforgettable experience.

The high-octane tour made electric stops at the University of Ghana (Pent Hall and Evandy Hall) and Accra Technical University (ATU), drawing massive crowds who came out for the music, community, and culture.

Artists at Pine & Jinja Tour with DJ Millzy

DJ Millzy Pine & Ginja Tour
DJ Millzy Pine & Ginja Tour
DJ Millzy Pine & Ginja Tour

Each campus stop turned into a mini-festival featuring surprise guest performances from Ghana’s hottest rising and mainstream acts.

At Pentagon Hall, students went wild for sets by Shaker, Kojo Blak, Olivetheboy, AratheJay, and Mophty. Evandy Hall lit up with performances by fan-favorites Mr Drew and Quamina MP, while KiDi closed out ATU with a headline performance that shook the campus.

Campus energy is raw and real. This is the future of music and culture. Pine & Jinja, with Smirnoff Guarana, is just tapping into that pulse.

DJ Millzy

The Pine & Jinja Campus Tour is a live extension of DJ Millzy’s YouTube hit series – Pine & Jinja Mix Series.

Known for blending Afrobeats, Amapiano, Highlife, and surprise guest features, the mix series has hosted top artists like Stonebwoy, Gyakie, and KiDi, becoming one of the most dynamic and youth-loved platforms for music promotion in Ghana.

Smirnoff Guarana, a lifestyle brand deeply in tune with Gen Z and youth culture, brought flavor and vibrance to the experience—turning each stop into more than just a concert.

Crowd at Pine & Jinja Tour with DJ Millzy

DJ Millzy Pine & Ginja Tour
DJ Millzy Pine & Ginja Tour
DJ Millzy Pine & Ginja Tour

With El Chapo as the official host, the tour became a cultural movement.

Millzy, who is also Kwesi Arthur’s official DJ, is well-known for his ability to hype any crowd, whether he’s on stages abroad or at the heart of Ghana’s music scene.

Millzy also revealed that the team is currently in New Jersey, having performed at the FIFA Club World Cup Fanfest, further cementing his international reach.

Pine & Jinja Tour with DJ Millzy, KiDi, Gyakie & El Chapo

With the success of Phase One, anticipation is building for Phase Two of the Pine & Jinja Campus Tour, which will be officially announced on August 2nd. Fans can expect more campuses, more artists, and even bigger moments.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
DJ Millzy headlines the Pine & Jinja Campus Tour 2025
2019 BET red carpet host, DJ Millzy joins YFM Accra as host of Party Pressure
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Keddi Did It Again: Keddi releases hardcore tune featuring DarkoVibes
Next Article On My Own by Showbezzy (Showboy) Showbezzy (Showboy) features Ofori Amponsah on ‘Yaa Maame’
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Lyrical Joe
Countdown begins: Lyrical Joe releases ‘Road To 5th August 9’
Music
Skyface SDW
Skyface SDW drops 00:00 (Midnight Sounds) – A late night masterpiece
Music
Emily Adade Boateng
Emily Adade Boateng: Ghana’s 12-Year-Old Gospel Prodigy
Bloggers
Gyakie
New music! Gyakie releases ‘Unconditional’
Music
Joey B & Ablekuma Nana Lace
New music! Joey B collaborates with Ablekuma Nana Lace on ‘Yaa Abrefi’
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

On My Own by Showbezzy (Showboy)
Showbezzy (Showboy) features Ofori Amponsah on ‘Yaa Maame’
Music
Keddi
Did It Again: Keddi releases hardcore tune featuring DarkoVibes
Music
Blood In The Water. Credit: Numa/TSIE
Numa and TSIE announce “Blood In The Water” debut single
Music
Hunnyboy
Hunnyboy & Shatta Wale celebrate success in new ‘Winning’ music video
Music
For the Popping by King Paluta
2025 Week 28: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Daughters of Glorious Jesus & Nsawam Prison Choir
Daughters of Glorious Jesus & Nsawam Prison Choir deliver message of faith in ‘Oteneneeni (The Righteous)’
Music
Donzy
Donzy releases ‘Problem’ feat. Fameye in raw Hiplife life tales
Music
Ras Kuuku
Sika Dam! Ras Kuuku celebrates wealth in new song
Music
Reggae Star Ras Kuuku
Ras Kuuku fuses Amapiano rhythms with Reggae in ‘Come Hear Me’
Music
Patapaa
Patapaa drops new song ‘Nyonko Bone’ – A message to fake friends
Music