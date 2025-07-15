DJ Millzy wraps up Pine & Jinja Tour Phase One

Ghanaian crowd-puller and celebrated DJ, DJ Millzy, has successfully wrapped up Phase One of the Pine & Jinja Campus Tour, connecting with over 100,000 students across three major tertiary institutions in Accra.

The tour, powered by Smirnoff Guarana, fused live music, student culture, and vibrant youth energy into one unforgettable experience.

The high-octane tour made electric stops at the University of Ghana (Pent Hall and Evandy Hall) and Accra Technical University (ATU), drawing massive crowds who came out for the music, community, and culture.

Artists at Pine & Jinja Tour with DJ Millzy

Each campus stop turned into a mini-festival featuring surprise guest performances from Ghana’s hottest rising and mainstream acts.

At Pentagon Hall, students went wild for sets by Shaker, Kojo Blak, Olivetheboy, AratheJay, and Mophty. Evandy Hall lit up with performances by fan-favorites Mr Drew and Quamina MP, while KiDi closed out ATU with a headline performance that shook the campus.

Campus energy is raw and real. This is the future of music and culture. Pine & Jinja, with Smirnoff Guarana, is just tapping into that pulse. DJ Millzy

The Pine & Jinja Campus Tour is a live extension of DJ Millzy’s YouTube hit series – Pine & Jinja Mix Series.

Known for blending Afrobeats, Amapiano, Highlife, and surprise guest features, the mix series has hosted top artists like Stonebwoy, Gyakie, and KiDi, becoming one of the most dynamic and youth-loved platforms for music promotion in Ghana.

Smirnoff Guarana, a lifestyle brand deeply in tune with Gen Z and youth culture, brought flavor and vibrance to the experience—turning each stop into more than just a concert.

Crowd at Pine & Jinja Tour with DJ Millzy

With El Chapo as the official host, the tour became a cultural movement.

Millzy, who is also Kwesi Arthur’s official DJ, is well-known for his ability to hype any crowd, whether he’s on stages abroad or at the heart of Ghana’s music scene.

Millzy also revealed that the team is currently in New Jersey, having performed at the FIFA Club World Cup Fanfest, further cementing his international reach.

Pine & Jinja Tour with DJ Millzy, KiDi, Gyakie & El Chapo

With the success of Phase One, anticipation is building for Phase Two of the Pine & Jinja Campus Tour, which will be officially announced on August 2nd. Fans can expect more campuses, more artists, and even bigger moments.