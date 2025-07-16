Ad imageAd image
Graceland Music set to release its new single “Y’ABA Y’ABA (AYEYI)” on July 18

Graceland announces new release, “Y’ABA Y’ABA (AYEYI)” set for Friday, July 18.

Ghana Music
The second song from Graceland Music this year is called “Y’ABA Y’ABA (AYEYI)” and is set to come out on July 18.

The praise song is all about praising God, telling Him how grateful we are, and acknowledging how amazing, loving, and powerful He is.

This song, “Y’ABA Y’ABA (AYEYI),” is meant to lift people up and get music lovers in the mood for worship and celebration.

“Y’ABA Y’ABA (AYEYI), unlike other songs, is a celebration that leads to dancing, clapping, and singing with joy

The song builds up to a strong chorus with full vocals, which makes you feel like you’ve made a breakthrough. The team’s singing together brings the song to life.

