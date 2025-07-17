Edem named Cyber Security Authority ambassador for Safer Digital Ghana

Edem has been unveiled as a Brand Ambassador for the Cyber Security Authority Ghana’s Safer Digital Ghana Campaign, lending his influential voice to the national effort to promote safer online practices.

In his announcement, Edem stressed the collective responsibility of creating a secure digital environment, particularly as more Ghanaians embrace technology in their daily lives.

A safer digital Ghana is the responsibility and concerted effort of all and sundry Edem

“I pledge to use my platform and any other platform to champion hygienic cyber behaviour, child online protection, and numerous topics that need awareness for a safer digital Ghana,” he stated.

As a respected voice in music and youth culture, Edem’s involvement marks a significant step in using entertainment as a tool for awareness and education.

His role will involve public advocacy, digital campaigns, and community engagements aimed at equipping Ghanaians with the knowledge to stay safe online.

Pictures from Edem, Cyber Security Authority Ghana signing

With an illustrious career spanning over a decade, Edem has made a lasting impact on Ghana’s music industry.

From his early days as a trailblazer in the Ewe rap scene to producing award-winning hits and performing on international stages, he continues to inspire through both artistry and activism.