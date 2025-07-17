Ad imageAd image
Moliy leads, Black Sherif dominates, new wave rises in 2025 Spotify Global Impact List, Ghana

The 2025 Spotify Global Impact List for Ghana, spotlights Ghanaian songs making waves worldwide—and it’s a big moment for the new school.

Jude Tackie
Writer
MOLIY. Photo Credit: MOLIY/Instagram
MOLIY. Photo Credit: MOLIY/Instagram

Spotify has released its 2025 Global Impact List for Ghana, highlighting the top 30 Ghanaian songs making the biggest impact outside the country.

MOLIY lands at No. 1 with “Shake It To The Max” (FLY)Remix, featuring Shenseea, Silent Addy, and Skillibeng. The song’s global reach reflects Moliy’s growing influence and marks a big moment for Ghanaian female artists in international music.

Black Sherif dominates the list, appearing more than 10 times. Songs like “So It Goes” with Fireboy DML, “Sacrifice”, “Lord I’m Amazed”, and “Green Light” with Buju Banton and DJ Kaywise show how far his sound has traveled.

2025 Spotify Global Impact List, Ghana. Credit: Spotify.
2025 Spotify Global Impact List, Ghana. Credit: Spotify.

Acts like Olivetheboy, Gyakie, AratheJay, Lasmid, Amaarae, and BRYAN THE MENSAH are breaking through with global collaborations and genre-bending styles. Gyakie and Olivetheboy each appear more than once, signaling strong listener interest worldwide.

The list is proof of how Ghanaian music is growing beyond borders, with artists pushing fresh sounds, big features, and real cultural impact.

Jude Tackie, Ghana Music
A a pop-culture journalist highlighting the Ghanaian pop-culture and creative space through storytelling.
