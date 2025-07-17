MS.ABA presents her new EP – Live with Steez Muzic Band

On Friday, July 25th, MS.ABA will take the stage alongside the renowned Steez Muzic Band – one of the best live bands in the Netherlands – during Best of Monday Jam, presented by Epitome Entertainment. She will perform a special live showcase of her highly anticipated new EP, “Like Gold”.

Expect a warm, captivating musical journey from the Netherlands to Ghana – two countries that have deeply shaped her artistic identity. MS.ABA delivers a powerful fusion of Ghanaian highlife, West African rhythms, R&B, soul, and African gospel. She sings in English, Twi, Pidgin English, and even Dutch – as heard on her surprising Dutch-language release in 2022.

As chair of the talent development platform Epitome Entertainment, MS.ABA knows better than anyone how challenging it can be to grow as an artist. That’s exactly why this performance feels especially personal: a tribute to her roots and the journey she’s taken as a creator.

Live in Rotterdam MS.ABA presents her new EP

Although MS.ABA is also a presenter, festival director, and holds other exciting roles, music remains her first love. Her musical path began in her childhood home, where her father made listening to icons like Kojo Antwi, Lauryn Hill, Asa, Koo Nimo, and Sonny Okosun a daily ritual. That warmth and love for African music still form the foundation of her work today.

With her new EP, MS.ABA invites you into her musical living room – where diversity, connection, and recognition take center stage. Her dream? Unity within the African diaspora, and sharing that living room feeling with the world.

Cover Artwork: Like Gold – MS.ABA