The “Torcher EP” features Ghanaian rappers – Stonebwoy teases

Stonebwoy is promising new energy and high-profile rap collaborations with new EP, "The Torcher".

Stonebwoy. Photo Credit: Stonebwoy/Instagram.
Award-winning Ghanaian artist Stonebwoy has confirmed that his forthcoming EP release, titled “The Torcher”, features a host of promising Ghanaian rappers.

In a recent update, Stonebwoy shared that while fans have heard snippets and live performances of unreleased tracks like “Send Dem A Prayer” and “Gidigidi (Fire),” no official release has happened since January.

“I have more songs coming out, you know? I have an EP coming and it can drop any day, that’s The Torcher EP,” he said. “Every song that was seen was teased, even the two songs I performed at TGMA.”

Stonebwoy explained that the upcoming EP is a carefully put-together project meant to fill the gap and deliver something solid. “So we have put together an EP so we can do what is needed by releasing a very crazy EP,” he added.

He remained tight-lipped on the guest features but described them as Ghanaian rappers “who are doing very well.”

The “Torcher EP” could drop without notice, adding to the anticipation for what may be Stonebwoy’s most rap-focused project in recent times.

