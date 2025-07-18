AratheJay makes it to Spotify’s Global Impact List with “Fire”

Ghanaian music sensation AratheJay is impressively amassing international appeal. His scorching hit “Fire,” featuring Nigerian star Bella Shmurda, has earned him a coveted spot on Spotify’s Global Impact List for Ghana.

This prestigious recognition highlights “Fire” as one of the most exported Ghanaian songs worldwide in the first half of 2025.

Despite the burgeoning buzz surrounding his rapid ascent, AratheJay remains firmly focused on his artistic vision. The inclusion of “Fire” on Spotify’s influential list highlights the track’s undeniable global appeal and AratheJay’s growing influence beyond Ghana’s borders.

2025 Spotify Global Impact List, Ghana. Credit: Spotify.

Having already delivered a string of memorable tracks and garnered significant attention this year, The “Jesus Christ” hitmaker is now primed to release his highly anticipated new project. This upcoming release follows his critically acclaimed debut, “Finding Nimo Series: The Capsule,” and promises to further showcase his evolving artistry and musical prowess.

Fans eagerly await what promises to be another impactful body of work from the dynamic artist.