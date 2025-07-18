Ad imageAd image
News

AratheJay makes it to Spotify’s Global Impact List with “Fire”

AratheJay has earned a spot on Spotify's Global Impact List with his hit single, "Fire".

New GM icon
Ghana Music
AratheJay. Photo Credit: AratheJay/Instagram.
AratheJay.Photo Credit: ArathaJay/Instagram.

Ghanaian music sensation AratheJay is impressively amassing international appeal. His scorching hit “Fire,” featuring Nigerian star Bella Shmurda, has earned him a coveted spot on Spotify’s Global Impact List for Ghana.

This prestigious recognition highlights “Fire” as one of the most exported Ghanaian songs worldwide in the first half of 2025.

Despite the burgeoning buzz surrounding his rapid ascent, AratheJay remains firmly focused on his artistic vision. The inclusion of “Fire” on Spotify’s influential list highlights the track’s undeniable global appeal and AratheJay’s growing influence beyond Ghana’s borders.

2025 Spotify Global Impact List, Ghana. Credit: Spotify.
2025 Spotify Global Impact List, Ghana. Credit: Spotify.

Having already delivered a string of memorable tracks and garnered significant attention this year, The “Jesus Christ” hitmaker is now primed to release his highly anticipated new project. This upcoming release follows his critically acclaimed debut, “Finding Nimo Series: The Capsule,” and promises to further showcase his evolving artistry and musical prowess.

Fans eagerly await what promises to be another impactful body of work from the dynamic artist.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Moliy leads, Black Sherif dominates, new wave rises in 2025 Spotify Global Impact List, Ghana
AratheJay drops out of Ghana Party in the Park, UK
I don’t want to be a genre-bound artist – AratheJay
It is always us than just one person – AratheJay post TGMA
AratheJay turns up for the vibe and feels on “ALAJI POPPING”
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Rocky Dawuni New music! Rocky Dawuni – I Got A Song featuring Cedella Marley is here
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Felicia Boadu
Out now! Felicia Boadu inspires with new gospel song ‘Awiey3 Pa’
Music
Blood In The Water. Credit: Numa/TSIE
Numa and TSIE announce “Blood In The Water” debut single
Music
Rocky Dawuni
New music! Rocky Dawuni – I Got A Song featuring Cedella Marley is here
Music
Wendy Shay
Tracy Shay stars in Wendy Shay new ‘Too Late Remix’ music video
Music
Maya Blu
Just Blu On It II – Maya Blu drops 5-track EP featuring Sista Afia & E.L
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

DarkoVibes
DarkoVibes blends Trap with Ghanaian vibes in ‘Toffee’ feat. Xlimkid
Music
Bosom P-Yung
Back To Basics: Bosom P-Yung returns to his rawest on new album
Music
Sarkodie
Lavida Loca: Sarkodie excels with Lasmid on new song
Music
Fameye
Fameye teams up with Stonebwoy for romance-filled ‘Now Or Never’
Music
Malcolm Nuna
Ghetto Gospel: New song by Malcolm Nuna is out!
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Daughters of Glorious Jesus & Nsawam Prison Choir
Daughters of Glorious Jesus & Nsawam Prison Choir deliver message of faith in ‘Oteneneeni (The Righteous)’
Music
Donzy
Donzy releases ‘Problem’ feat. Fameye in raw Hiplife life tales
Music
Ras Kuuku
Sika Dam! Ras Kuuku celebrates wealth in new song
Music
Reggae Star Ras Kuuku
Ras Kuuku fuses Amapiano rhythms with Reggae in ‘Come Hear Me’
Music
Patapaa
Patapaa drops new song ‘Nyonko Bone’ – A message to fake friends
Music

You Might Also Like