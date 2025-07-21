I’m the most booked Ghanaian artist – MOLIY

Ghanaian singer MOLIY has responded to recent criticism about her performance at the Ghana Party in the Park event. Music executive NYB, during an interview with Entertainment Guide on DGN, said that the Ghanaian sensation needs to make her performances more memorable if she wants to stand out.

However, MOLIY has now shared her thoughts, addressing the comments directly. Taking to Twitter, the “Shake It To The Max” hitmaker acknowledged that growth is important, but also highlighted her recent success.

She wrote, “Technically, that’s what experience is supposed to do… make you better… much like anything in life, but go off.” She went on to say, “I went from zero bookings last year to being the most booked Ghanaian artist this summer, doing shows worldwide. Dey play.”

MOLIY. Photo Credit: MOLIY/Instagram.

Her response has sparked mixed reactions on social media. While some fans have praised her for standing her ground, others believe her reply was unnecessary. Many are also encouraging her to take the criticism in good faith and focus on improving her craft rather than being defensive.

See post here:

Technically that’s what experience is supposed to do.. make you better .. much like anything in life .. but go off. I went from zero bookings last year to the most booked Ghanaian artist this summer doing shows worldwide Dey play 😃🙏💋 https://t.co/sVtWWD8z3u — MOLIY (@moliymusic) July 21, 2025

The 2025 Ghana Party in the Park also featured performances from artists like Kweku Smoke, King Promise, Beeztrap KOTM, Fuse ODG, DopeNation, among others. Beyond the music, the event celebrated various aspects of Ghanaian culture through fashion, food, and other cultural displays, all in honor of the Motherland