Guinness Ghana DJ Awards 2025 has been launched!

The Guinness Ghana DJ Awards 2025, powered by Smirnoff, has officially launched in spectacular fashion under the vibrant theme Shake the Floor.

Held at the stunning Luna Rooftop Bar in Airport City on Saturday, 19th July, the launch marked the beginning of the 13th edition of Africa’s biggest DJ celebration.

Hosted by renowned MCs Jay Foley and Michelle Agyekum, the high-energy event drew top creative industry figures, including Abeiku Santana, Deputy CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority, and Daddy Bosco of the DJ Awards Board. Both delivered compelling keynote speeches, highlighting the cultural importance of DJs.

Guinness Ghana DJ Awards 2025 Launch

Organisers, Merqury Republic, unveiled a packed calendar of activities leading up to the main event on 29th November 2025 at the Palms Convention Centre in La, Accra.

Key highlights include Pubfest tours across six regions and DJ Clinics in Takoradi and Accra. For the first time, a Jamaican-style sound clash will feature during the grand finale.

The 2025 edition promises to spotlight Ghana’s untapped DJ talent, educate stakeholders, and reaffirm DJs as powerful musical curators driving cultural energy across communities