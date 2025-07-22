London witnesses spiritual breakthrough at Piesie Esther – United Praise concert

Ghanaian gospel sensation Piesie Esther successfully hosted her highly anticipated United Praise concert in London, drawing a massive crowd of worshippers for an evening of spiritual transformation and musical excellence.

The event, powered by PAAS Official, marked a significant milestone in the international expansion of Ghanaian gospel music.

Standing on that stage and seeing the sea of worshippers, I couldn’t help but be overwhelmed by what God has done. Piesie Esther

Speaking after the concert, an overwhelmed Piesie Esther expressed her gratitude for the turnout and divine favour.

The artist emphasised her humility in being used as God’s vessel to minister to the London audience.

The United Praise concert transcended typical entertainment boundaries, creating what attendees described as a tangible atmosphere of God’s presence.

Worshippers experienced personal breakthroughs as voices united in praise and hearts surrendered in worship. Many testified to life-changing encounters during the evening.

Piesie Esther with her Mom during United Praise

The successful London event demonstrates Piesie Esther’s growing international appeal and the universal resonance of authentic gospel ministry.

The concert has generated continuing testimonies, with the artist expressing hope that the spiritual impact will extend far beyond the evening itself, solidifying her position as a leading voice in contemporary Ghanaian gospel music.