Aso @ 20: Kwabena Kwabena celebrates musical legacy with world tour

Ghanaian highlife sensation Kwabena Kwabena has officially launched Aso @ 20, celebrating two decades since the release of his breakthrough hit single Aso.

Held on Friday 18th July 2025 at Corks Lounge in Osu, the event was hosted by Andy Dosty and attended by key industry figures, including Fredyma, Epixode, Praye Tiatia, and Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD).

Kwabena Kwabena at Aso @ 20 Launch

Originally released in 2005, Aso became an instant classic, anchoring Kwabena Kwabena’s debut album and establishing him as one of Ghana’s most soulful and influential voices in highlife.

Now, 20 years on, the artist is marking the milestone with a global tour and a remix of the iconic track.

The world tour kicks off on 24th August in London, followed by performances in Germany, Ghana, the USA, and Australia. Upcoming concerts in Kumasi and Amsterdam will be announced soon.

A remix of Aso is underway, with one mystery collaborator already recorded with names like Stonebwoy, Efya, and Samini suggested by fans.

We had the honor of being invited to the 20th anniversary celebration Kwabena Kwabena’s “Aso”. The night celebrated authentic highlife and all who influenced the album and its title track and elevated highlife music for the past 20 years. Here are some highlights of the night.… pic.twitter.com/Kc18sohqt0 — Ghana Music (@GhanaMusic) July 21, 2025

Beyond music, Kwabena Kwabena continues to make a difference through his Save a Life Foundation, reaffirming his role as a cultural and humanitarian force in Ghana and beyond.