Aso @ 20: Kwabena Kwabena celebrates musical legacy with world tour

Highlife legend Kwabena Kwabena celebrates Aso’s 20th anniversary with international concerts and a new remix on the horizon.

Ghana Music
Highlife artist Kwabena Kwabena
Highlife artist Kwabena KwabenaPhoto Credit: Kwabena Kwabena

Ghanaian highlife sensation Kwabena Kwabena has officially launched Aso @ 20, celebrating two decades since the release of his breakthrough hit single Aso.

Kwabena Kwabena at Aso @ 20 Launch

Held on Friday 18th July 2025 at Corks Lounge in Osu, the event was hosted by Andy Dosty and attended by key industry figures, including Fredyma, Epixode, Praye Tiatia, and Kofi Okyere Darko (KOD).

Kwabena Kwabena at Aso @ 20 Launch

Originally released in 2005, Aso became an instant classic, anchoring Kwabena Kwabena’s debut album and establishing him as one of Ghana’s most soulful and influential voices in highlife.

Now, 20 years on, the artist is marking the milestone with a global tour and a remix of the iconic track.

Watch Fakye Me by Kwabena Kwabena ft. Obaapa Christy

The world tour kicks off on 24th August in London, followed by performances in Germany, Ghana, the USA, and Australia. Upcoming concerts in Kumasi and Amsterdam will be announced soon.

A remix of Aso is underway, with one mystery collaborator already recorded with names like Stonebwoy, Efya, and Samini suggested by fans.

Beyond music, Kwabena Kwabena continues to make a difference through his Save a Life Foundation, reaffirming his role as a cultural and humanitarian force in Ghana and beyond.

Strongman enhances hit song ‘Daily Prayer’ ft. Kwabena Kwabena with new music video
‘Daily Prayer’ by Strongman feat. Kwabena Kwabena is a soulful masterpiece
“It’s tough” – Kwabena Kwabena on balancing music with school
20 Top Ghana songs that turn 20 in 2025
D-Black, Kwabena Kwabena & Joyce Blessing drop Gospel-Afrobeats-Hip-hop themed song – ‘Amazing Grace’
