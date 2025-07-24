Ad imageAd image
Josplay launches Rise Fund to support independent African artists with $300 Grant

Josplay Rise Fund offers a first-of-its-kind grant in support to help independent artists from Africa.

Josplay. Credit: Josplay.
Africa’s premium music streaming platform, Josplay, has announced the launch of Josplay Rise Fund, a first-of-its-kind grant offering $300 in support to help promote music from the continent’s next generation of independent voices.

This was made known in a press statement issued by the company on Thursday evening. “The fund is not a contest”, said George Ogala, Josplay’s Head of Operations. “It is a commitment to those creating outside the margins, without corporate budgets or industry backing”, he said.

One selected artist will receive a $300 grant to fund essential music-related expenditures such as studio time, music videos, or promotional support. Beyond the grant, the winning artist will enjoy maximum visibility on the music streaming app, as well as internal marketing support from Josplay.

Josplay, Rise Fund. Credit: Josplay.

Also, 20 additional finalists will receive editorial playlist support, Josplay Fame placements, and consideration for future campaigns. “We built Josplay to support artists who carry vision and sound without waiting for
permission,” said Blessing Tenumah, Josplay’s Artist Acquisition and Marketing Lead. “The Rise Fund is how we back that vision – not with lip service, but with real, working support”, she added.

The funding opportunity is open to artists from all 54 African countries and the Caribbean, and welcomes all African music genres, from Afrobeats to Drill, Amapiano, Soul, Gospel, and everything in between. What matters isn’t your
follower count. It’s the depth of your work and your will to rise.

To apply, artists must upload at least one song to Josplay, submit a 30–60 second video introducing themselves, and share a brief plan for how they’d use the grant. Engagement with Josplay — including song promotion and listener traction — will be factored into the final selection.

Deadline is set for August 18, 2025. Interested persons can access the link here: https://forms.gle/XB7f7FVuAGSZL8Ey6

Strongman enhances hit song ‘Daily Prayer’ ft. Kwabena Kwabena with new music video
London witnesses spiritual breakthrough at Piesie Esther – United Praise concert
Perspective on Why TGMA 2019 Should be Forgotten
DSCVRY: Music is a Way Back to the Beginning – NOTSE
Top 3 picks to introduce you to Enam, “The Afro-Spiritualist”
