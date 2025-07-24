Josplay launches Rise Fund to support independent African artists with $300 Grant



Africa’s premium music streaming platform, Josplay, has announced the launch of Josplay Rise Fund, a first-of-its-kind grant offering $300 in support to help promote music from the continent’s next generation of independent voices.

This was made known in a press statement issued by the company on Thursday evening. “The fund is not a contest”, said George Ogala, Josplay’s Head of Operations. “It is a commitment to those creating outside the margins, without corporate budgets or industry backing”, he said.

One selected artist will receive a $300 grant to fund essential music-related expenditures such as studio time, music videos, or promotional support. Beyond the grant, the winning artist will enjoy maximum visibility on the music streaming app, as well as internal marketing support from Josplay.

Josplay, Rise Fund. Credit: Josplay.

Also, 20 additional finalists will receive editorial playlist support, Josplay Fame placements, and consideration for future campaigns. “We built Josplay to support artists who carry vision and sound without waiting for

permission,” said Blessing Tenumah, Josplay’s Artist Acquisition and Marketing Lead. “The Rise Fund is how we back that vision – not with lip service, but with real, working support”, she added.

The funding opportunity is open to artists from all 54 African countries and the Caribbean, and welcomes all African music genres, from Afrobeats to Drill, Amapiano, Soul, Gospel, and everything in between. What matters isn’t your

follower count. It’s the depth of your work and your will to rise.

To apply, artists must upload at least one song to Josplay, submit a 30–60 second video introducing themselves, and share a brief plan for how they’d use the grant. Engagement with Josplay — including song promotion and listener traction — will be factored into the final selection.

Deadline is set for August 18, 2025. Interested persons can access the link here: https://forms.gle/XB7f7FVuAGSZL8Ey6

