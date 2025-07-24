“Keep It real” – E.L calls out DopeNation

A ripple of intrigue is brewing between legendary rapper, E.L and music duo DopeNation. This follows a pointed public message from E.L to the famed twins admonishing them to align their public utterances with their private conduct.

The unexpected digital confrontation unearths what appears to be a simmering tension, just as DopeNation had publicly credited E.L as an early inspiration.

The catalyst for E.L’s strong words appears to be an interview snippet from 3Music where DopeNation recounted their initial encounters with the “BAR” rapper, hailing him as one of their foundational influences.

Dynamic Duo DopeNation. Photo Credit: DopenATION.

However, E.L’s swift retort suggests a stark contrast between their public narrative and private interactions.

In a direct and unequivocal post, E.L stated, “Gentlemen, You are aware of how you’ve treated me in recent times, I suggest you reflect the same energy when you speak about me in public. Keep it real.”

This blunt admonition from the rapper hints at unaddressed grievances or a perceived disconnect between DopeNation’s current public praise and their past conduct towards him.

The exact nature of the “treatment” E.L. refers to remains undisclosed, leaving fans and industry insiders to speculate on the backstory.