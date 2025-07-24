Sarkodie hails Edem’s “The Volta Regime” as one of Ghana’s greatest albums

Ghanaian rap icon Sarkodie has praised Edem’s “The Volta Regime” as “undoubtedly one of the greatest albums in Ghana’s music history.”

Sarkodie recently took to Twitter to share his profound admiration, posting a screenshot of the album on Apple Music. His accompanying caption offered a rare glimpse into his early interactions with Edem and his foresight regarding the rapper’s potential.

“I came back home to tell one of my hommies that this guy will have a serious impact on the music scene. He was like naa because of the language barrier. I said I don’t hear language, I hear greatness!!!”

Undoubtedly one of the greatest albums in Ghana’s music history!!! I remember when I first encountered my brother @iamedem I came back home to tell one of my hommies that this guy will have a serious impact on the music scene. He was like naa because of the language barrier I… pic.twitter.com/KToh1bVPsu — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) July 23, 2025

Originally released in 2009, “The Volta Regime” marked Edem’s breakout moment. The project fused Hiplife and Hip-hop, bringing together top acts like Sarkodie, Tinny, Kwabena Kwabena, K.K. Fosu, and Samini among other sensational talents.

The album was a bold cultural statement and a solid debut that introduced Edem’s Ewe-rooted lyricism to a mainstream audience. It also helped shape a broader appreciation for regional diversity in Ghana’s rap scene.

Over a decade later, Sarkodie’s comments reaffirm the album’s lasting influence and Edem’s legacy in Ghanaian music.