Highlife’s evolution has been fantastic to witness – Kwabena Kwabena

Kwabena Kwabena says the evolution of Highlife has been “fantastic to witness.”

New GM icon
Ghana Music
Kwabena Kwabena. Photo Credit: @247fotography
Kwabena Kwabena. Photo Credit: @247fotography

Ghanaian music icon Kwabena Kwabena has shared his thoughts on the dynamic growth of Highlife, Ghana’s foundational music genre. Marking two decades since his breakthrough hit “Aso,” the acclaimed singer expressed his delight at Highlife’s evolution.

Speaking to Ghana Music’s Anne-Marie during the 20th anniversary celebration of his breakout hit “Aso, Kwabena Kwabena described it as “fantastic to witness.”

The celebrated legend highlighted his personal appreciation for the genre’s adaptability. “The evolution of Highlife as a Ghanaian genre has been fantastic,” he stated. “I’m a lover of music and I love new sounds. So I love how it has evolved and I mean still evolving and spreading into other wings.” His statement reflects the ongoing trend of Highlife incorporating diverse influences, enriching its sound without losing its distinct character.

Kwabena Kwabena. Photo Credit: @247fotography
Kwabena Kwabena. Photo Credit: @247fotography

He also pointed out the positive impact of this evolution on the audience. “The listening class is also widening up everyday and I think that is good for creativity,” he added. This widening reach encourages artists to explore new creative avenues within the genre, leading to more diverse and engaging music.

For Kwabena Kwabena himself, this period of musical growth is a source of joy and fulfillment. “So for me I’m enjoying it, enjoying music and enjoying my time. I’m excited I’m this time and I’m still doing music,” he shared, emphasizing his continued passion for his craft.

With a career spanning two decades, Kwabena Kwabena has been a huge significant influence in Ghanaian music with Highlife. His enthusiasm for the genre’s evolving sound and his own willingness to experiment continue to make him a relevant and respected figure in Ghanaian music.

