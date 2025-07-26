Ad imageAd image
“Ghana stand up for a great human” – Reggie Rockstone pays tribute to Daddy Lumba

Reggie Rockstone joins the wave of tributes pouring in for Daddy Lumba.

Reggie Rockstone.Photo credit: Reggie Rockstone.
Hiplife legend Reggie Rockstone has joined the wave of tributes pouring in for the late Highlife star Daddy Lumba, calling him a “great human”.

Reggie Rockstone, often hailed as the Grandpapa of Hiplife, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a touching tribute. His post included a past performance where he made a surprise appearance on stage with Lumba.

The video captures a moment of pure joy between the two music legends. The two icons shared mutual respect over the years, both representing different but equally powerful eras of Ghanaian music.

Daddy Lumba. Photo Credit: Daddy Lumba.
Daddy Lumba passed away on July 26, 2025, at age 60. His passing has sparked an outpouring of emotion from fans and musicians across generations.

