Ghanaian icon Daddy Lumba Passes Away at 60

Ghana Mourns Highlife Legend Daddy Lumba.

Daddy Lumba. Photo Credit: Daddy Lumba.
Ghanaian music is cloaked in sorrow today as news breaks of the passing of Highlife icon Charles Kojo Fosu, affectionately known to millions as Daddy Lumba. The legendary artist, a true titan of the genre, passed away earlier today, Saturday, July 26, 2025, at the age of 60, following a brief illness.

The Fosu family, through their legal counsel Fati Ali Yallah, Esq., confirmed the devastating news in an official statement. “With profound sorrow and deep grief, the Fosu family announces the passing of Ghana’s beloved musical icon, Charles Kojo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba,” the statement read, confirming he “passed away earlier today… after a short illness.”

Daddy Lumba’s illustrious career spanned over three decades, during which he redefined Ghanaian Highlife with his innovative sound, captivating storytelling, and undeniable charisma. His unique fusion of traditional Highlife rhythms with contemporary influences, often dubbed “Burger Highlife,” produced a string of chart-topping hits that resonated deeply with audiences across Ghana and beyond.

Statement from Daddy Lumba’s family

Family confirms Daddy Lumba's death. Credit: Daddy Lumba/Instagram.
From the dancefloor fillers to the soul-stirring ballads, Lumba’s music was a mirror reflecting the joys, challenges, and aspirations of everyday Ghanaians.

He was a master lyricist, known for his ability to craft narratives that were both deeply personal and universally relatable. Songs like “Aben Wo Aha,” “Theresa,” “Sika Asem,” and countless others became anthems, soundtracking countless celebrations, heartbreaks, and moments of reflection. His distinctive vocal delivery and often playful, yet poignant, lyrical content made him an instantly recognizable and beloved voice.

The family’s statement eloquently captured his essence: “Daddy Lumba was more than a musician; he was a cultural icon whose music touched countless lives. His soulful voice provided the soundtrack to our love stories, and his poignant lyrics captured the poetry of our struggles, dreams, and resilience.”

Social media platforms are overflowing with tributes from fans, fellow musicians, political figures, and cultural commentators, all mourning the loss of a true legend. Many are sharing their favorite songs and recalling the profound impact Daddy Lumba’s music had on their lives.

Daddy Lumba’s legacy as a trailblazer, an innovator, and a storyteller will forever be etched in the annals of Ghanaian music history. While his physical presence may be gone, his melodies and messages will continue to resonate, ensuring that the King of Highlife lives on in the hearts of those he touched. Rest in power, Daddy Lumba.

