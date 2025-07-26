“I don’t know how to feel” – Ko-Jo Cue on losing his Idol, Daddy Lumba

The news that Ghanaian music legend Daddy Lumba has passed away today, Saturday, July 26, 2025, has hit everyone hard, especially artists who looked up to him. One person feeling this deeply is Ghanaian rapper Ko-Jo Cue, who even calls himself the “Young Daddy Lumba.”

Ko-Jo Cue took to X (Twitter) and simply posted , “I don’t know how to feel.” This short sentence speaks volumes about how truly shocked and sad he is, like many others.

Daddy Lumba, who was 60 and passed away after a short sickness, was one of the iconic figures in Ghanaian music. His songs broke through different music styles and touched everyone.

He made hit after hit and was a true performer. For artists like Ko-Jo Cue, Daddy Lumba was like a silent teacher, showing them how to be great in music.

The older, traditional Ghanaian music styles, like Highlife, are the roots for a lot of today’s music, including Hiplife and rap. So, it’s no surprise that artists like Ko-Jo Cue felt such a strong bond with Lumba. Ko-Jo Cue’s simple words show the deep, personal sadness many feel about losing someone who shaped so much of Ghana’s music story.