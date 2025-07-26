Ad imageAd image
News

“I don’t know how to feel” – Ko-Jo Cue on losing his Idol, Daddy Lumba

Ko-Jo Cue mourns Daddy Lumba, pays tribute to his icon.

New GM icon
Ghana Music
Ko-Jo Cue & Daddy Lumba. Credit: Joy News.
Ko-Jo Cue & Daddy Lumba. Credit: Joy News.

The news that Ghanaian music legend Daddy Lumba has passed away today, Saturday, July 26, 2025, has hit everyone hard, especially artists who looked up to him. One person feeling this deeply is Ghanaian rapper Ko-Jo Cue, who even calls himself the “Young Daddy Lumba.”

Ko-Jo Cue took to X (Twitter) and simply posted , “I don’t know how to feel.” This short sentence speaks volumes about how truly shocked and sad he is, like many others.

Daddy Lumba, who was 60 and passed away after a short sickness, was one of the iconic figures in Ghanaian music. His songs broke through different music styles and touched everyone.

He made hit after hit and was a true performer. For artists like Ko-Jo Cue, Daddy Lumba was like a silent teacher, showing them how to be great in music.

The older, traditional Ghanaian music styles, like Highlife, are the roots for a lot of today’s music, including Hiplife and rap. So, it’s no surprise that artists like Ko-Jo Cue felt such a strong bond with Lumba. Ko-Jo Cue’s simple words show the deep, personal sadness many feel about losing someone who shaped so much of Ghana’s music story.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Sarkodie, King Promise, Stonebwoy and stars pay tribute to Daddy Lumba
“Ghana stand up for a great human” – Reggie Rockstone pays tribute to Daddy Lumba
10 Daddy Lumba Classics that Define His Legacy
Ghanaian icon Daddy Lumba Passes Away at 60
Daddy Lumba set to perform in the USA and Canada after two decades
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Daddy Lumba. Photo Credit: Daddy Lumba 10 Daddy Lumba Classics that Define His Legacy
Next Article Reggie Rockstone.Photo credit: Reggie Rockstone. “Ghana stand up for a great human” – Reggie Rockstone pays tribute to Daddy Lumba
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Ayesem
‘Fear That Gender’: Ayesem tells a tale of betrayal in new music video
Music
Jay Bahd
Jay Bahd features Skyface SDW on ‘Shake Your Body’
Music
Edem Evangelist. Photo Credit: Edem Evangelist/Instagram.
DSCVRY: Edem Evangelist Finds Voice for Faith in Today’s Sound
Discovery
Amaarae
Amaarae drops sultry new single; ‘Girlie-Pop!’
Music
Kwesi Amewuga
New music! Kwesi Amewuga drops 12-track ‘Ghetto King’ Album
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Trendsetter Kweku Darlington
Kweku Darlington brings positive vibes with new song ‘Don’t Worry’
Music
Ypee
New music! Ypee releases ‘Mukui’
Music
Camidoh
Camidoh turns his struggle into music with ‘Trustn God EP’
Music
Bosom P-Yung
Bosom P-Yung unveils music video for ‘Format’
Music
Before the noise, there was Samini: The real architect of African dancehall - Full Details HERE!
Samini drops new party banger ‘Summer King’
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Donzy
Donzy releases ‘Problem’ feat. Fameye in raw Hiplife life tales
Music
Ras Kuuku
Sika Dam! Ras Kuuku celebrates wealth in new song
Music
Reggae Star Ras Kuuku
Ras Kuuku fuses Amapiano rhythms with Reggae in ‘Come Hear Me’
Music
Patapaa
Patapaa drops new song ‘Nyonko Bone’ – A message to fake friends
Music
KobbyRockz
KobbyRockz drops sweet Hiplife song ‘Wonkoa’ featuring Pm2Asap
Music

You Might Also Like