Ad imageAd image
News

Sarkodie, King Promise, Stonebwoy and stars pay tribute to Daddy Lumba

Ghanaian stars pay tribute to Daddy Lumba.

New GM icon
Ghana Music
Sarkodie and Daddy Lumba. Photo Credit: Daddy Lumba/Instagram.
Sarkodie and Daddy Lumba. Photo Credit: Daddy Lumba/Instagram.

Ghanaian musicians and industry figures are paying their respects to Highlife icon Daddy Lumba, whose passing was announced on Saturday, July 26, 2025. The music legend, born Charles Kojo Fosu, died at age 60 after a short illness.

From heartfelt posts to shared memories, tributes have poured in across social media. The tributes highlight just how much Daddy Lumba meant to generations of Ghanaian artists—from those he directly influenced to those who grew up listening to his timeless catalog.

Daddy Lumba’s career spanned over 30 albums, countless hit songs, and a musical legacy that deeply shaped Highlife, Hiplife, and contemporary Afro sounds.

See below tributes from Ghanaian stars as more tributes are expected in the coming days. Fans and musicians continue to reflect on the life and work of one of Ghana’s greatest-ever musicians.

Sarkodie's tribute to Daddy Lumba. Credit: Sarkodie/Instagram.
Sarkodie’s tribute to Daddy Lumba. Credit: Sarkodie/Instagram.
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Remembering the Legendary Daddy Lumba
“Ghana stand up for a great human” – Reggie Rockstone pays tribute to Daddy Lumba
“I don’t know how to feel” – Ko-Jo Cue on losing his Idol, Daddy Lumba
10 Daddy Lumba Classics that Define His Legacy
Ghanaian icon Daddy Lumba Passes Away at 60
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Reggie Rockstone.Photo credit: Reggie Rockstone. “Ghana stand up for a great human” – Reggie Rockstone pays tribute to Daddy Lumba
Next Article Daddy Lumba. Photo Credit: Daddy Lumba/Instagram. Remembering the Legendary Daddy Lumba
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Piesie Esther at United Praise
London witnesses spiritual breakthrough at Piesie Esther – United Praise concert
News
Nii Lewis
New music! Nii Lewis releases ‘Many Years I’ and ‘Many Years II’ EPs
Music
Camidoh
Camidoh turns his struggle into music with ‘Trustn God EP’
Music
Guinness Ghana DJ Awards 2025
Guinness Ghana DJ Awards 2025 has been launched!
News
Darkua & MisterKay. Credit: Supplied.
MisterKay and Darkua team up for emotionally charged duet “Pick Up”
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Amaarae
Amaarae drops sultry new single; ‘Girlie-Pop!’
Music
Edem Evangelist. Photo Credit: Edem Evangelist/Instagram.
DSCVRY: Edem Evangelist Finds Voice for Faith in Today’s Sound
Discovery
Trendsetter Kweku Darlington
Kweku Darlington brings positive vibes with new song ‘Don’t Worry’
Music
Ypee
New music! Ypee releases ‘Mukui’
Music
Bosom P-Yung
Bosom P-Yung unveils music video for ‘Format’
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Donzy
Donzy releases ‘Problem’ feat. Fameye in raw Hiplife life tales
Music
Ras Kuuku
Sika Dam! Ras Kuuku celebrates wealth in new song
Music
Reggae Star Ras Kuuku
Ras Kuuku fuses Amapiano rhythms with Reggae in ‘Come Hear Me’
Music
Patapaa
Patapaa drops new song ‘Nyonko Bone’ – A message to fake friends
Music
KobbyRockz
KobbyRockz drops sweet Hiplife song ‘Wonkoa’ featuring Pm2Asap
Music

You Might Also Like