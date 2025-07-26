Sarkodie, King Promise, Stonebwoy and stars pay tribute to Daddy Lumba

Ghanaian musicians and industry figures are paying their respects to Highlife icon Daddy Lumba, whose passing was announced on Saturday, July 26, 2025. The music legend, born Charles Kojo Fosu, died at age 60 after a short illness.

From heartfelt posts to shared memories, tributes have poured in across social media. The tributes highlight just how much Daddy Lumba meant to generations of Ghanaian artists—from those he directly influenced to those who grew up listening to his timeless catalog.

Daddy Lumba’s career spanned over 30 albums, countless hit songs, and a musical legacy that deeply shaped Highlife, Hiplife, and contemporary Afro sounds.

See below tributes from Ghanaian stars as more tributes are expected in the coming days. Fans and musicians continue to reflect on the life and work of one of Ghana’s greatest-ever musicians.

Sarkodie’s tribute to Daddy Lumba. Credit: Sarkodie/Instagram.

As hard as this hits 💔, I am only comforted in the firm trust that a true legend never dies. Death will always remain a part of life. Daddy Lumba goes home. I count myself blessed to have come in touch with a rare one who shaped the sound of Ghana, the African sound, and… pic.twitter.com/y6MvkeD7Ut — THE TORCHER (@stonebwoy) July 26, 2025

mummy used to play Daddy Lumba all the time, this is not the news I was expecting today 😭 RIP legend — MOLIY (@moliymusic) July 26, 2025

my heart is broken! RIP to my ICON daddy lumba 🇬🇭🥹 our culture is nothing without you, your music has taught me so much about melody, groove and fire synths! sooo sad we never got to cross paths was so looking forward to bumping this with you one day 🥲 rest in perfect peace,… https://t.co/YtaFkqX8U6 — BR (@breerunway) July 26, 2025

RIP Daddy Lumba 💔

You will live forever — Lord KiDi (@KiDiMusic) July 26, 2025

Your Life and Music really impacted us 🇬🇭

Your legacy will live on #ripdaddylumba pic.twitter.com/Msdd5gQcdf — Big CEE (@rceeofficial_) July 26, 2025

Rest In Peace Daddy Lumba🙏🏾😔 — -Baaba o toi wa- (@baaba_jj) July 26, 2025