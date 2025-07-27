His genius provided the soundtrack to our lives – Prez. Mahama pays tribute to Daddy Lumba

In the wake of the profound loss of music icon Charles Kwadwo Fosu, known to millions as Daddy Lumba, President John Dramani Mahama has joined the nation in mourning the passing of the Highlife legend. He described him as a generational talent whose music deeply shaped the lives of Ghanaians.

In a statement released earlier today, President Mahama articulated the immense void left by the Highlife legend’s passing.

The president’s words reflect how much Lumba meant—not just to music lovers, but to the country as a whole.

I have learnt with deep sorrow the passing of Ghanaian music legend, Charles Kwadwo Fosu, affectionately known as Daddy Lumba.



Lumba’s unmatched musical genius provided the soundtrack to our lives, carrying us through various phases of life. The beats to his memorable songs may… pic.twitter.com/MBMFUSt7c6 — John Dramani Mahama (@JDMahama) July 27, 2025

Daddy Lumba, who passed away on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at the age of 60 after a brief illness, was a cultural phenomenon to Ghanaians. For over three decades, his distinctive voice, relatable lyrics, and innovative blend of Highlife genres became an integral part of Ghanaian identity. His songs chronicled the joys, sorrows, and everyday experiences of the people, making him a cherished household name.

His passing has sparked tributes from across Ghana’s creative, political, and cultural landscape, with many describing him as one of the most impactful figures in the country’s music history.