Candlelight vigil for Daddy Lumba set for Independence Square

Ghana to hold candlelight vigil for the legendary Daddy Lumba at Independence Square slated for August 2; condolence book opens Tuesday.

New GM icon
Ghana Music
Daddy Lumba. Photo Credit: Daddy Lumba.
Daddy Lumba. Photo Credit: Daddy Lumba.

The family of the late Highlife music legend Charles Kwadwo Fosu, universally known as Daddy Lumba, has released details for initial ceremonies to honour the departed icon. These include the opening of a book of condolence and a public candlelight vigil set to take place at Independence Square.

In a public announcement issued on Sunday, July 27, 2025, the legal consultants for the Fosu family extended profound gratitude to well-wishers, friends, colleagues, and the general public for their overwhelming support following Lumba’s passing after a brief illness.

To facilitate public mourning and tributes, a Book of Condolence has been made available at Daddy Lumba’s private residence:

  • Venue: Kinshasa Crescent, house number 12 (GA-332-9264).
  • Commencement: Tuesday, July 29, 2025.
  • Time: Open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Additionally, a grand Candlelight Vigil Night will be organised under the auspices of the Creative Arts Agency to celebrate the legend’s extraordinary life and enduring legacy:

  • Venue: Independence Square.
  • Date: Saturday, August 2, 2025.
  • Time: 6:00 p.m.

The family has respectfully requested that the public continue to respect their privacy during this period of immense loss. Further details concerning the final funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.

Daddy Lumba’s demise has left a significant void in Ghana’s music landscape, and these arrangements provide a much-needed opportunity for the nation to collectively mourn and celebrate the life of an artist whose music touched countless hearts. The Fosu family expressed their deepest appreciation for the solidarity shown during this challenging time.

