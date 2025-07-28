Ad imageAd image
History! Daddy Lumba dominates Apple Music Top 100 with 30 songs

Daddy Lumba achieves posthumous Apple Music Ghana milestone with 30 top 100 songs - an unprecedented tribute from grieving fans nationwide.

Photo Credit: Daddy LumbaPhoto Credit: Daddy Lumba/Facebook

Following the unfortunate news about Daddy Lumba last Saturday, the legendary highlife musician has achieved an unprecedented milestone on Apple Music Ghana, securing 30 songs simultaneously in the Top 100 Ghana playlist.

Listen to Mekra MoListen to Doctor Panee

This historic feat represents the first time any artist has dominated an African Apple Music chart to such an extent.

Ghana’s collective mourning has triggered an extraordinary streaming surge, with fans flocking to revisit the icon’s extensive catalogue.

Apple Music Top 100 Ghana

Leading this remarkable chart takeover is “Mekra Mo,” which has claimed the coveted number one position, whilst “Doctor Panie” occupies the 76th spot as his lowest-ranking entry.

Listen to Mekra Mo

The top five highest-ranked tracks showcase the breadth of his beloved discography: “Mekra Mo” leads the pack, followed by “Ankwanoma,” “Sika,” “Se Sumye Kasa A,” and “Mpempem Do Me.”

These classics demonstrate how grief has transformed into celebration of his musical legacy.

This posthumous streaming phenomenon highlights the profound cultural impact of Daddy Lumba’s three-decade career.

Listen to Doctor Panee

The unprecedented Apple Music domination reflects how his death has united Ghanaians across generations, creating a collective musical tribute that transcends typical chart patterns.

The historic achievement reinforces Daddy Lumba’s status as Ghana’s most influential musician, proving that authentic highlife artistry creates lasting emotional connections that manifest powerfully in times of loss.

