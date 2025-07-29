Ad imageAd image
Mr. Drew responds to DopeNation’s ‘This Year’ claims

Mr. Drew descends on DopeNation over due credit claims on hit song.

Katherine Nyarkoa Yeboah
Katherine Nyarkoa Yeboah, Ghana Music - Jnr. Writer
Mr Drew. Photo Credit: Mr Drew/X
Mr. Drew. Photo Credit: Mr. Drew/X

Afrobeats singer Mr. Drew has fired back at musical duo DopeNation after they claimed he failed to acknowledge their role in supporting his career.

His response came shortly after DopeNation, in an interview with Headless YouTuber, revealed that they helped write Mr. Drew’s hit song “This Year”, but received no recognition whatsoever from the artist.

According to the twins, when Mr. Drew first presented the track, it lacked structure and substance. “He didn’t have the actual words for the song, it was just scribble words, so we had to take him through our process of recording”.

Afrobeat star Mr Drew
Afrobeat star Mr Drew. Photo Credit: Mr Drew

The duo went on to say that, beyond helping with the song, their intention was to develop Mr. Drew into a strong competitor for Kuami Eugene.

In response to the allegations, Mr. Drew took to X with a sharp clapback, “I love what y’all do but don’t disrespect me or my brand….you could have had your interview without mentioning my name….next time you go interview wey you mention my name you go hear am…bunch of lame guys throwing tantrums”.

This has sparked up conversations about respect and recognition amongst Ghanaian artists. As tensions rise, fans and industry observers are watching to see if either party takes further steps to clarify the situation.

See post here:

Katherine Nyarkoa Yeboah, Ghana Music
Katherine is an avid reader and a passionate writer who has a deep affection for food and great music.
ByKatherine Nyarkoa Yeboah, Ghana Music
Katherine is an avid reader and a passionate writer who has a deep affection for food and great music.
