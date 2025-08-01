Ad imageAd image
News

Guilty Beatz backs MOLIY for 2026 Grammy win

Guilty Beatz predicts Grammy success for Hot 100 Sensation, MOLIY.

New GM icon
Ghana Music
MOLIY. Photo Credit: MOLIY/Instagram.
MOLIY. Photo Credit: MOLIY/Instagram.

Acclaimed Ghanaian producer Guilty Beatz has made a bold prediction about Ghanaian sensation MOLIY, declaring that she “might just carry this Grammy next year.”

In a recent Twitter post, the hitmaker signaled his confidence in the Afro-fusion artist’s potential for music’s biggest night.

Guilty Beatz is positioning the 23-year-old artist as a serious contender for music’s most prestigious honour. The endorsement comes at the peak of MOLIY’s breakout year, following her viral hit “Shake It To The Max (FLY)” which has dominated global charts and earned her Billboard’s African Rookie of the Month recognition.

The endorsement carries significant weight, coming from Guilty Beatz, who recently secured his latest Grammy recognition for his work on Nigerian singer Tems’ “Love Me Jeje,” which won Best African Music Performance. The 35-year-old producer has established himself as a key figure in the global Afrobeats movement, earning multiple Grammy contributions across categories including Best Global Music Album, Best R&B Song, and Best Progressive R&B Album at the 2025 ceremony.

With “Shake It To The Max” still climbing charts and the latest remix featuring Vybz Kartel in development, her momentum shows no signs of slowing.

For MOLIY, this has been a year of breaking barriers – from viral sensation to chart success to industry recognition. If the Grammy follows, it would cap off one of the most impressive breakthrough years in recent memory.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
I’m the most booked Ghanaian artist – MOLIY
Moliy leads, Black Sherif dominates, new wave rises in 2025 Spotify Global Impact List, Ghana
Daniel Ayittah joins 2025 GRAMMY Recording Academy Member Class
I played Pappy Kojo’s ‘Thomas Pompoyeyaw’ to the team – Guilty Beatz on working with Beyoncé
MOLIY performs global hit ‘Shake It to the Max’ at 2025 BET Awards Pre-Show
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Onyame Ben by Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta ‘Sing’ by Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta is a gift from the heart
Next Article Scott Evans Scott Evans declares abundant life through Christ on new song ‘Ready’
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Obaapa Christy
Obaapa Christy releases anointed Gospel album ‘Odeneho (The Sovereign One)’
Music
Queen Drie & KooKusi. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Queen Drie features KooKusi on “Tell Me What You Want,” of latest project “I Hope This Helps”
Music
Stonebwoy
Stonebwoy drops sultry visuals for fan-favourite song ‘Lovely Weather’
Music
Trendsetter Kweku Darlington
Kweku Darlington brings positive vibes with new song ‘Don’t Worry’
Music
Daddy Lumba. Photo Credit: Daddy Lumba.
Ghanaian icon Daddy Lumba Passes Away at 60
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

Scott Evans
Scott Evans declares abundant life through Christ on new song ‘Ready’
Music
Onyame Ben by Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta
‘Sing’ by Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta is a gift from the heart
Music
O'Kenneth
‘Yimayɛ’: O’Kenneth demands gratitude in new release
Music
$pacely
New music!: $pacely releases ‘The Nyamsheon Tape: 4 Girls’
Music
Daddy Lumba. Photo Credit: Daddy Lumba.
Tribute to Daddy Lumba: Shared Lore of the Legend
Culture
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Efemor
Efemor drops catchy new dance song; ‘Jo’
Music
Donzy
Donzy releases ‘Problem’ feat. Fameye in raw Hiplife life tales
Music
Ras Kuuku
Sika Dam! Ras Kuuku celebrates wealth in new song
Music
Reggae Star Ras Kuuku
Ras Kuuku fuses Amapiano rhythms with Reggae in ‘Come Hear Me’
Music
Patapaa
Patapaa drops new song ‘Nyonko Bone’ – A message to fake friends
Music

You Might Also Like