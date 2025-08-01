Guilty Beatz backs MOLIY for 2026 Grammy win

Acclaimed Ghanaian producer Guilty Beatz has made a bold prediction about Ghanaian sensation MOLIY, declaring that she “might just carry this Grammy next year.”

In a recent Twitter post, the hitmaker signaled his confidence in the Afro-fusion artist’s potential for music’s biggest night.

Guilty Beatz is positioning the 23-year-old artist as a serious contender for music’s most prestigious honour. The endorsement comes at the peak of MOLIY’s breakout year, following her viral hit “Shake It To The Max (FLY)” which has dominated global charts and earned her Billboard’s African Rookie of the Month recognition.

Moliy might just carry this Grammy next year — G (@GuiltyBeatz) August 1, 2025

The endorsement carries significant weight, coming from Guilty Beatz, who recently secured his latest Grammy recognition for his work on Nigerian singer Tems’ “Love Me Jeje,” which won Best African Music Performance. The 35-year-old producer has established himself as a key figure in the global Afrobeats movement, earning multiple Grammy contributions across categories including Best Global Music Album, Best R&B Song, and Best Progressive R&B Album at the 2025 ceremony.

With “Shake It To The Max” still climbing charts and the latest remix featuring Vybz Kartel in development, her momentum shows no signs of slowing.

For MOLIY, this has been a year of breaking barriers – from viral sensation to chart success to industry recognition. If the Grammy follows, it would cap off one of the most impressive breakthrough years in recent memory.