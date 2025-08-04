Ad imageAd image
E.L reveals how his ex inspired the concept of the famous “B.A.R” series

E.L shares story behind the birth of the "B.A.R." projects.

E.L. Photo Credit: E.L/Instagram.
E.L. Photo Credit/Instagram.

One of Ghanaian music’s most celebrated projects, E.L’s “B.A.R” series, has a compelling origin story, and he finally reveals it. According to the rapper, it stems from a a moment of creative frustration and a conversation with a former girlfriend.

In his recent interview with Kula, E.L admitted that the overwhelming success of his Azonto hits had a surprising side effect. He felt that his identity as a rapper was being overshadowed.

“I was complaining to [my ex-girlfriend] that I was doing Azonto so much that people are beginning to forget that I’m a rapper,” E.L explained.

According to the “Kaalu” hitmaker, that moment ignited him after his ex-girlfriend delivered the line that would become the foundation of his signature project.

E.L. Photo Credit: E.L/Instagram.
E.L. Photo Credit: E.L/Instagram.

“She gave me the idea that I need to show them I am the ‘Best African Rapper’. That hit me and I was like B.A.R and it made sense. So that was what pretty much gave me the idea to start putting the album together,” he recounted.

What was originally conceived as a one-off album was so immense that it demanded a continuation. This led to the creation of a series that has since become a cornerstone of his discography.

The “B.A.R” concept also expanded beyond music, evolving into a celebrated concert series that began as “E.L and Friends” and has now grown into the highly anticipated “B.A.R Concerts.”

“It was ideally supposed to be an album not a series but the first did so well that I needed to keep it going. A concert came out of it and that was initially the E.L and Friends Concert at the Alliance Fraincaise and from there into the BAR Concerts,” he added.

Winning AOTY didn’t feel like magic – E.L
“Keep It real” – E.L calls out DopeNation
My beats go to special people – E.L praises Lyrical Joe
‘I AM’ music video brings life to Lyrical Joe feat. E.L’s artistic brilliance
‘I Lov U’ by E.L: A feel-good love song you can’t miss
