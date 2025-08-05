Amaarae shares official tracklist for new album, “Black Star”

Ghanaian star Amaarae has revealed the full tracklist for her upcoming studio album, “Black Star”, set to drop on August 8.

The announcement via Rolling Stone indicates that the 13-track album features a diverse lineup of collaborators, including UK alt-pop star PinkPantheress and American R&B legend Charlie Wilson. The list also has model and cultural icon Naomi Campbell, UK rapper Bree Runway, and the mysterious act Starkillers.

From what’s been revealed, “Black Star” promises an energetic, club-leaning sound that builds on the foundation of Amaarae’s last album, “Fountain Baby”. That project was widely praised and topped Metacritic’s list of best-reviewed albums in 2023.

Amaarae. Photo Credit: Rolling Stone.

Two singles — “S.M.O.” and “Girlie Pop!” — have already been released ahead of the album. According to the Ghanaian diva, the album explores identity, sensuality, and diaspora sounds with a playful and dance-focused tone.

The title “Black Star” references both Ghana’s national symbol and a broader narrative of Black creativity and global presence.

Amaarae continues to stamp her name as one of the most innovative artists from Ghana. She made history earlier this year as the first Ghanaian act to perform a solo set at Coachella, and also played at Governors Ball in New York.

With “Black Star”, she’s not only shaping the sound of global pop but also centering Ghanaian identity within it. The album’s release is expected to mark another high point in her career and affirm her as a key voice in new-generation Afro-diasporic music.