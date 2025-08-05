Daddy Lumba: Kumasi to host funeral; Accra hosts one-week celebration

The family of Ghana’s late highlife icon, Daddy Lumba, has officially announced the details for his final funeral rites, with the main ceremony scheduled to take place in Kumasi. This follows the revered artist’s passing, which has left the nation in a state of mourning.

In a recent press video, the family confirmed the timeline for the commemorative events. “The one-week celebration of the legendary Daddy Lumba will be held in Accra on August 30, 2025,” the statement read.

“The funeral will subsequently take place in Kumasi, in accordance with the wishes of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and the Ekuona Royal Family of Nsuta Abusuapanyin.”

Daddy Lumba. Photo Credit: Daddy Lumba/Facebook

The announcement provides clarity for the multitude of fans, both in Ghana and abroad, who have been seeking information on how to pay their last respects to the “Aben Wo Ha” hitmaker.

A nationwide outpouring of grief has been evident since the news of his death. A National Candlelight Vigil was organised in his honour at the Independence Square in Accra on Saturday, August 2, drawing a large crowd of fans, fellow musicians, and dignitaries who paid tribute to his immense contribution to Ghanaian music.

A second vigil is scheduled for Kumasi on Saturday, August 9, offering an opportunity for his fanbase in the Ashanti Region and beyond to come together and celebrate his life and legacy.

Daddy Lumba, born Charles Kwadwo Fosu, was a towering figure in the highlife genre, with a career spanning over three decades. He was known for his silky vocals, captivating lyrics, and unique style that blended traditional highlife with modern sensibilities. His passing marks the end of an era for Ghanaian music, but his extensive discography and cultural impact will undoubtedly live on.

Details regarding the specific venue and time for both the one-week celebration and the funeral will be announced by the family in the coming weeks.