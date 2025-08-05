Ad imageAd image
News

Fuse ODG is among the Afrobeats icons – Shopsydoo

Shopsydoo calls for a reevaluation of Fuse ODG’s place in Afrobeats history, names him among the genre's biggest icons.

New GM icon
Ghana Music
Fuse ODG. Photo Credit: Fuse ODG/Instagram.
Fuse ODG. Photo Credit: Fuse ODG/Instagram.

Renowned host of the famous Afrobeats Podcast, Adesope Olajide, widely known as Shopsydoo has reignited the conversation around the legacy of Ghanaian icon Fuse ODG.

In a recent commentary, Shopsydoo argues for why the UK-based Ghanaian star deserves a more prominent place in Afrobeats history. He stressed that Fuse ODG’s instrumental role in breaking down international barriers for Afrobeats has often been overlooked.

Shopsydoo asserted that while household names like Burna Boy, Davido, and Wizkid are rightly celebrated, Fuse ODG’s contributions were monumental in paving the way for the Afrobeats’ current global success.

Fuse ODG. Photo Credit: Fuse ODG/Instagram.
Fuse ODG. Photo Credit: Fuse ODG/Instagram.

He highlighted Fuse ODG’s groundbreaking achievements, including being the first Afrobeats artist to embark on an official headline tour across the UK, with stops in major cities like Newcastle and Glasgow. “Fuse ODG never gets his credit,” Olajide said. “He was on the MOBOs, performing on live television, was on the BBC and all that. This brother shut it down.”

Beyond his solo accomplishments, the renowned host pointed to Fuse ODG’s collaborative history, which includes a notable arena tour with global superstar Ed Sheeran. He also underscored the artist’s pivotal role in introducing the “Azonto” wave to the world alongside the iconic Ghanaian producer Killbeatz.

However, Shopsydoo suggested that the “Antenna’s” hitmaker monumental run may have been cut short due to several factors. The first, he noted, was the apparent separation of Fuse ODG and Killbeatz, which may have impacted the momentum of their creative partnership.

Additionally, he cited Fuse ODG’s strong Pan-Africanist stance and vocal political criticisms as potential reasons for his career’s trajectory. He specifically mentioned the artist’s public criticism of Bob Geldof’s “Band Aid” song, a move that he believes could have led to a form of blacklisting within the music industry.

“He criticized Bob Geldof for the Band Aid song so that’s grounds for blacklisting. So these could be the reasons we saw his run short,” Shopsydoo explained.

Fuse ODG’s critiques of the Band Aid project are well-documented. He famously declined to be a part of the 2014 rendition of “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” due to concerns about the song’s lyrics and the perpetuation of negative stereotypes about Africa. He argued that such projects “dehumanise Africans and destroy our pride and identity in the name of ‘charity.'”

Olajide concluded by emphasising that Fuse ODG’s quiet demeanour and the tendency of some Ghanaians to be “very calm” about their successes have contributed to the lack of recognition he receives, but the statistics and his lasting impact on the Afrobeats landscape speak for themselves.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Afrobeats is not in an exciting space – Amaarae explains why
Fuse ODG releases ‘Spirit Of New Africa’ album
MOLIY sets new records with Billboard and Spotify
Fuse ODG ignites African Spirit in ‘Sundiata’ feat. Suli Breaks
Coachella Performers of Ghanaian Descent, Then and Now
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Graceland Music. Photo Credit: Graceland Music/Supplied. Graceland Music delivers heavenly praise on new song “Y’ABA Y’ABA”
Next Article Nana Fofie ‘Love’: Nana Fofie & Warren Saada team up on new duet
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

$pacely
New music!: $pacely releases ‘The Nyamsheon Tape: 4 Girls’
Music
Lyrical Joe
Lyrical Joe releases ‘5th August 9’ to mark his birthday
Music
Kwaisey Pee
Kwaisey Pee features Okyeame Kwame on soulful adulation song ‘Obibini’
Music
Samini
Samini premieres music video for ‘Summer King’
Music
Kwesi Slay
Kwesi Slay explores money and ambition in new song ‘Tuutu Doo’
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Nana Fofie
‘Love’: Nana Fofie & Warren Saada team up on new duet
Music
Graceland Music. Photo Credit: Graceland Music/Supplied.
Graceland Music delivers heavenly praise on new song “Y’ABA Y’ABA”
Music
Sarkodie
Welcome To August 2025 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month
Lists
ChaJah Hims
ChaJah Hims inspires with motivational ‘Faith In The Hustle EP’
Music
Cover Artwork: Shoulder - Medikal, Shatta Wale, & Beeztrap KOTM
2025 Week 31: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Efemor
Efemor drops catchy new dance song; ‘Jo’
Music
Donzy
Donzy releases ‘Problem’ feat. Fameye in raw Hiplife life tales
Music
Ras Kuuku
Sika Dam! Ras Kuuku celebrates wealth in new song
Music
Reggae Star Ras Kuuku
Ras Kuuku fuses Amapiano rhythms with Reggae in ‘Come Hear Me’
Music
Patapaa
Patapaa drops new song ‘Nyonko Bone’ – A message to fake friends
Music

You Might Also Like