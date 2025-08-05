Fuse ODG is among the Afrobeats icons – Shopsydoo

Renowned host of the famous Afrobeats Podcast, Adesope Olajide, widely known as Shopsydoo has reignited the conversation around the legacy of Ghanaian icon Fuse ODG.

In a recent commentary, Shopsydoo argues for why the UK-based Ghanaian star deserves a more prominent place in Afrobeats history. He stressed that Fuse ODG’s instrumental role in breaking down international barriers for Afrobeats has often been overlooked.

Shopsydoo asserted that while household names like Burna Boy, Davido, and Wizkid are rightly celebrated, Fuse ODG’s contributions were monumental in paving the way for the Afrobeats’ current global success.

He highlighted Fuse ODG’s groundbreaking achievements, including being the first Afrobeats artist to embark on an official headline tour across the UK, with stops in major cities like Newcastle and Glasgow. “Fuse ODG never gets his credit,” Olajide said. “He was on the MOBOs, performing on live television, was on the BBC and all that. This brother shut it down.”

Beyond his solo accomplishments, the renowned host pointed to Fuse ODG’s collaborative history, which includes a notable arena tour with global superstar Ed Sheeran. He also underscored the artist’s pivotal role in introducing the “Azonto” wave to the world alongside the iconic Ghanaian producer Killbeatz.

However, Shopsydoo suggested that the “Antenna’s” hitmaker monumental run may have been cut short due to several factors. The first, he noted, was the apparent separation of Fuse ODG and Killbeatz, which may have impacted the momentum of their creative partnership.

Additionally, he cited Fuse ODG’s strong Pan-Africanist stance and vocal political criticisms as potential reasons for his career’s trajectory. He specifically mentioned the artist’s public criticism of Bob Geldof’s “Band Aid” song, a move that he believes could have led to a form of blacklisting within the music industry.

“He criticized Bob Geldof for the Band Aid song so that’s grounds for blacklisting. So these could be the reasons we saw his run short,” Shopsydoo explained.

Fuse ODG’s critiques of the Band Aid project are well-documented. He famously declined to be a part of the 2014 rendition of “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” due to concerns about the song’s lyrics and the perpetuation of negative stereotypes about Africa. He argued that such projects “dehumanise Africans and destroy our pride and identity in the name of ‘charity.'”

Olajide concluded by emphasising that Fuse ODG’s quiet demeanour and the tendency of some Ghanaians to be “very calm” about their successes have contributed to the lack of recognition he receives, but the statistics and his lasting impact on the Afrobeats landscape speak for themselves.