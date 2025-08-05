Ad imageAd image
News

I want my music to spark divine experiences – AratheJay

AratheJay wants his music to be a vessel for ministry capable of divine connection.

New GM icon
Ghana Music
AratheJay for GQ South Africa. Photo Credit: @Gus Sarkodee.
AratheJay for GQ South Africa.Photo Credit: @Gus Sarkodee.

Ghanaian artist AratheJay is positioning his music as more than entertainment. The dynamic star in his recent feature in GQ South Africa says his primary goal is to provide listeners with “divine experiences” and lasting impact.

The masked artist, known for blending Highlife with modern genres, articulates that his faith is the driving force behind his sound. According to him, while being “hot” is appealing, true fulfillment comes from a lasting, impactful legacy.

“It is so good to be hot, but fulfillment to me is about lasting and being impactful with my talent,” he explained. “It is why my faith is felt in my songs. I want to reach the world with God’s purpose.”

AratheJay for GQ South Africa. Photo Credit: @Gus Sarkodee.
AratheJay for GQ South Africa. Photo Credit: @Gus Sarkodee.

The “C’est La Vie” expressed a hope that his music serves as a form of ministry, believing it has the power to heal and bring peace. “I always pray my music gives divine experiences to the listeners; mend broken hearts, give peace, heal sicknesses, and other positive encounters,” he said.

The artist’s distinctive style, which incorporates elements of Highlife, Afrobeats, trap and contemporary Ghanaian sounds, serves as the vehicle for this message.

Rather than chasing fleeting trends, AratheJay is focused on building a meaningful legacy, a journey he sees as separate from the pursuits of fame or fortune. He concluded with an affirmation, “I have so much faith in this.”

With early hit releases this year including “Fire” featuring Nigeria’s Bella Shmurda, AratheJay is primed for his next installation of, “Finding Nimo” following his debut, “The Capsule”.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
AratheJay makes it to Spotify’s Global Impact List with “Fire”
Moliy leads, Black Sherif dominates, new wave rises in 2025 Spotify Global Impact List, Ghana
AratheJay drops out of Ghana Party in the Park, UK
I don’t want to be a genre-bound artist – AratheJay
It is always us than just one person – AratheJay post TGMA
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Lyrical Joe Lyrical Joe releases ‘5th August 9’ to mark his birthday
Next Article Graceland Music. Photo Credit: Graceland Music/Supplied. Graceland Music delivers heavenly praise on new song “Y’ABA Y’ABA”
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Lyrical Joe
Lyrical Joe releases ‘5th August 9’ to mark his birthday
Music
Daddy Lumba
Tribute to Daddy Lumba: Shared Lore of the Legend
Culture
Kwaisey Pee
Kwaisey Pee features Okyeame Kwame on soulful adulation song ‘Obibini’
Music
Stonebwoy
Stonebwoy drops sultry visuals for fan-favourite song ‘Lovely Weather’
Music
$pacely
New music!: $pacely releases ‘The Nyamsheon Tape: 4 Girls’
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Graceland Music. Photo Credit: Graceland Music/Supplied.
Graceland Music delivers heavenly praise on new song “Y’ABA Y’ABA”
Music
Sarkodie
Welcome To August 2025 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month
Lists
ChaJah Hims
ChaJah Hims inspires with motivational ‘Faith In The Hustle EP’
Music
Cover Artwork: Shoulder - Medikal, Shatta Wale, & Beeztrap KOTM
2025 Week 31: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Kwesi Slay
Kwesi Slay explores money and ambition in new song ‘Tuutu Doo’
Music
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Efemor
Efemor drops catchy new dance song; ‘Jo’
Music
Donzy
Donzy releases ‘Problem’ feat. Fameye in raw Hiplife life tales
Music
Ras Kuuku
Sika Dam! Ras Kuuku celebrates wealth in new song
Music
Reggae Star Ras Kuuku
Ras Kuuku fuses Amapiano rhythms with Reggae in ‘Come Hear Me’
Music
Patapaa
Patapaa drops new song ‘Nyonko Bone’ – A message to fake friends
Music

You Might Also Like