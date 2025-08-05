I want my music to spark divine experiences – AratheJay

Ghanaian artist AratheJay is positioning his music as more than entertainment. The dynamic star in his recent feature in GQ South Africa says his primary goal is to provide listeners with “divine experiences” and lasting impact.

The masked artist, known for blending Highlife with modern genres, articulates that his faith is the driving force behind his sound. According to him, while being “hot” is appealing, true fulfillment comes from a lasting, impactful legacy.

“It is so good to be hot, but fulfillment to me is about lasting and being impactful with my talent,” he explained. “It is why my faith is felt in my songs. I want to reach the world with God’s purpose.”

AratheJay for GQ South Africa. Photo Credit: @Gus Sarkodee.

The “C’est La Vie” expressed a hope that his music serves as a form of ministry, believing it has the power to heal and bring peace. “I always pray my music gives divine experiences to the listeners; mend broken hearts, give peace, heal sicknesses, and other positive encounters,” he said.

The artist’s distinctive style, which incorporates elements of Highlife, Afrobeats, trap and contemporary Ghanaian sounds, serves as the vehicle for this message.

Rather than chasing fleeting trends, AratheJay is focused on building a meaningful legacy, a journey he sees as separate from the pursuits of fame or fortune. He concluded with an affirmation, “I have so much faith in this.”



With early hit releases this year including “Fire” featuring Nigeria’s Bella Shmurda, AratheJay is primed for his next installation of, “Finding Nimo” following his debut, “The Capsule”.