MOET String Ensemble set the mood at the launch of MISA Energy Ghana

In a celebration of transformation and progress, MOET String Ensemble delivered a stirring performance at the official launch of MISA Energy Ghana, formerly Engen Ghana Limited.

Held this past Friday, the high-profile event marked a bold new chapter in Ghana’s energy sector, and MOET String Ensemble provided the perfect musical welcome.

As influential guests and industry leaders arrived, the atmosphere was instantly elevated by the Ensemble’s signature blend of elegance and sound.

Tasked with setting the tone for the evening, MOET String Ensemble opened with a refined live orchestral performance that seamlessly transitioned into an energetic interlude of Ghanaian Afrobeats, striking the perfect balance between grace and cultural rhythm.

Snippet of MOET String Ensemble performance

Their ability to weave artistry, emotional resonance, and crowd energy made the moment unforgettable, aligning effortlessly with MISA Energy Ghana’s forward-thinking message of being “More Energy“.

MOET String Ensemble continues to redefine live music at Ghana’s most prestigious corporate and social events.

With unmatched attention to mood, detail, and audience experience, they are widely regarded as the leading string ensemble and event orchestra for brand launches, luxury weddings, and high-impact gatherings.

If your event deserves more than background music, you need the MOET String Ensemble. Because when sound matters, they don’t just perform — they transform the moment.