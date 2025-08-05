MOLIY scores first MTV VMA nomination in competitive Best Afrobeats Category

The 2025 MTV VMA nominations have once again highlighted the undeniable global force of Afrobeats, and this year, the spotlight also falls on Ghanaian star MOLIY. The global hitmaker has received her first-ever MTV Video Music Award (VMA) nomination for her collaborative remix “Shake It to the Max (Fly).”

The global hit song which features Silent Addy, Skillibeng, and Shenseea, has been nominated for the Best Afrobeats category. This adds to MOLIY’s sensation run and a significant moment for the genre’s diverse and rapidly expanding soundscape.

Her nomination in the Best Afrobeats category is a testament to the track’s viral success and its ability to cross borders, captivating audiences worldwide. She now stands alongside a formidable group of nominees who have been instrumental in popularizing the genre:

Released earlier this year, the remix of “Shake It to the Max” merged Afro-pop, dancehall, and club rhythms, with MOLIY’s vocals anchoring the track’s high-energy appeal. The song has since gained traction in both West African and Caribbean markets, making the nomination a timely recognition.

For Ghanaian sensation, this nomination is more than just an award show mention; it’s a validation of her unique artistry and a signal that a new generation of artists is ready to lead the charge.

The 2025 MTV VMAs will take place on September 10 in New Jersey. Voting is currently open via MTV’s official platform. https://www.mtv.com/event/vma/vote/best-afrobeats