I’m focused on my bigger purpose – Fuse ODG responds

Fuse ODG reacts to concerns over being overlooked in Afrobeats history.

Ghana Music
Fuse ODG. Photo Credit: Academy Music Group.
Fuse ODG. Photo Credit: Academy Music Group.

UK-based Ghanaian music star Fuse ODG has addressed the often-overlooked nature of his contributions to the global Afrobeats movement. While acknowledging that, on a human level, it can be “frustrating” not to receive due credit, the artist behind the recent “Spirit of New Africa” album maintained that his mission extends far beyond personal accolades.

In an interview with NY DJ, Fuse ODG, who was instrumental in popularizing Afrobeats internationally in the early 2010s with hits like “Azonto” and “Antenna,” stated that while he was “one of the main contributors as to why Afrobeats is where it is today,” the recognition has not always aligned with his impact.

Despite this, he remains unfazed, viewing his journey as a “marathon” rather than a “short-term false narrative.” He emphasized the importance of telling the African story truthfully and intentionally.

Fuse ODG. Photo Credit: Fuse ODG/Instagram.
Fuse ODG. Photo Credit: Fuse ODG/Instagram.

“Sometimes the biggest contributors don’t get their credit, but for me, the bigger purpose is that we want to take over the world with our music and also for the world to understand how powerful Africans are through the music,” he explained.

He added, “It’s a marathon. Eventually, the world will get to know. You can’t get lost in a short-term false narrative. You have to focus on what your mission is.”

The music icon also indicated that he and his team are actively working to ensure history accurately reflects his role. For Fuse ODG, the ultimate goal is not individual recognition but a collective one: “We want to take over the world with our music and also for the world to understand how powerful Africans are through the music.”

This unwavering focus on a broader vision is a theme that runs through his work. His latest album, “Spirit of New Africa”, continues his mission to empower and uplift Africans by encouraging them to “reclaim who we are.”

With tracks like “54 Countries” and “Sundiata,” the album serves as a reminder of the continent’s rich history and power, a message he believes will help rebuild African nations.

Fuse ODG is among the Afrobeats icons – Shopsydoo
Fuse ODG releases ‘Spirit Of New Africa’ album
MOLIY sets new records with Billboard and Spotify
Fuse ODG ignites African Spirit in ‘Sundiata’ feat. Suli Breaks
Coachella Performers of Ghanaian Descent, Then and Now
