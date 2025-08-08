Epixode delivers exciting performance at 2025 The Hague African Festival

Ghanaian music sensation Epixode lit up the stage at the 14th edition of The Hague African Festival (THAF) 2025, delivering one of the most electrifying performances of the event’s closing weekend at ZuiderparkTheater.

Backed by the dynamic all-female Infinity Band, Epixode thrilled audiences with a high-energy set that fused Afro-dancehall, storytelling, and heartfelt tributes — a performance that affirmed his standing as one of Africa’s most versatile live performers.

Fresh from winning the 2025 Music for Good Award, Epixode’s appearance embodied the festival’s 2025 theme: “Changemakers.”

His artistry, message, and stage presence resonated powerfully with fans from across Europe and the African diaspora, as he used his platform to blend entertainment with conscious storytelling.

The Hague African Festival (THAF) 2025

The Hague African Festival 2025, under the visionary leadership of Augustina “MS.ABA” Austin, transformed the city into a vibrant celebration of African music, fashion, and cultural exchange.

This year’s multi-week celebration brought concerts, film screenings, exhibitions, and community activations to venues across The Hague.

Alongside Epixode, the vibrant entertainment lineup featured Senegalese artist Omar Ka, Tanzanian rising star Yacyn Wastara (a graduate of THAF’s talent program), and a stunning sustainable fashion showcase by Ghana’s own Dzogbefa, who wowed with naturally dyed textiles and bold silhouettes.

Her impact extended beyond the runway through a powerful initiative producing reusable menstrual products for girls — a nod to the social impact ethos at the heart of the festival.

Epixode & MS. ABA at The Hague African Festival (THAF) 2025

Other standout moments included the Elevate Talent Program, led by Renato Saeroon, spotlighting fresh voices like 12-year-old prodigy Jayce, and thought-provoking events like the “Africa Living Room Sessions,” the film screening of Nawi, and the moving “Female Icons” exhibition.

Curated by MS.ABA, a celebrated multimedia personality and connector of global African creatives, THAF 2025 went beyond entertainment. It stood as a movement for African cultural pride, talent development, and international collaboration.

The Hague African Festival 2025 was made possible by Stichting Nteasee with generous support from the Municipality of The Hague, Fonds1818, Amare Den Haag, VSB Fonds, Mercure, Filmhuis Den Haag, ACE Medical Insurance, Stichting Topaz, and Badabing Visuals7.